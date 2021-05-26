The collaboration between National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) at NIH and BurstIQ
Will transform how IP-sensitive data is managed and shared across the NCATS’ network. BurstIQ, the leading provider of blockchain-based data exchange solutions, announced today that the company has entered into a research collaboration agreement with The National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to address the protection of intellectual property associated with NCATS’ work on translational science.pharmaceuticalintelligence.com