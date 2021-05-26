Cancel
The collaboration between National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) at NIH and BurstIQ

Cover picture for the articleWill transform how IP-sensitive data is managed and shared across the NCATS’ network. BurstIQ, the leading provider of blockchain-based data exchange solutions, announced today that the company has entered into a research collaboration agreement with The National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to address the protection of intellectual property associated with NCATS’ work on translational science.

Public Healthslashdot.org

US National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded Wuhan research that created Covid

In https://thebulletin.org/2021/0... Nicholas Wade soberly reviews the research that was conducted by the Wuhan virology institute prior to the outbreak of Covid-19. Much of this is public as it was funded by a US NIH grant and the Wuhan Institute proudly described their research in academic publications. An open attempt to create super viruses so that they could be studied in the lab and so prepare for any possible natural outbreak.
ScienceNational Science Foundation (press release)

NSF supports international collaborations to advance quantum information science and engineering

NSF invites requests for supplemental funding from existing quantum information science and engineering research awardees to add a new — or strengthen an existing — international dimension to their award. Learn more in Dear Colleague Letter: International Collaboration Supplements in Quantum Information Science and Engineering Research (NSF 21-090). The U.S....
SciencePosted by
MyChesCo

Science Forum Highlights Regulatory Science Advancements in Protecting and Promoting Public Health

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The following quote is attributed to FDA Chief Scientist Rear Adm. Denise Hinton:. “I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication of our scientists, whose expertise and creativity enable us to develop the tools and resources to support the scientific developments that are shaping our world and making a profound impact on the lives of Americans.
SciencePosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

New Findings from Chapman University Describe Advances in Life Science Research (An Investigation of Health Insurance Policy and Behavior In a Virtual Environment)

Insurance Daily News -- Investigators publish new report on Life Science Research. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “We introduce a new experimental approach to measuring the effects of health insurance policy alternatives on behavior and health outcomes over the life course. In a virtual environment with multi-period lives, subjects earn virtual income and allocate spending, to maximize utility, which is converted into cash payment.”
U.S. Politicsbloomberglaw.com

Proposed Research Agency Seen as NIH Center ‘On Steroids’

The NIH’s emerging technologies agency proposed by the White House won’t detract from the rest of the agency’s $43 billion research portfolio, but it may fold in some existing programs. House Appropriations Chair. Rosa DeLauro. (D-Conn.), whose spending panel must sign off on President. Joe Biden. ‘s request for a...
ScienceStreetInsider.com

Moderna (MRNA) Highlights Advances in Platform Science and Innovative Vaccine Research at Fourth Annual Science Day

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced new research being highlighted as part of the Company's fourth annual Science Day. Moderna's Science Day is designed to provide insight into the continued diverse efforts underway at Moderna to better understand how to use mRNA as medicines and vaccines and underscores the Company's continued commitment to basic science and innovation.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA 3D Tissues and Microphysiological Systems: Pre-Proposers Conference – June 8

NASA is holding a virtual Pre-Proposers Conference for NASA Research Announcement (NRA) NNH21ZDA015N “Extended Longevity of 3D Tissues and Microphysiological Systems for Modeling of Acute and Chronic Exposures to Stressors” on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 12:00pm Eastern Time. The URL for the Pre-Proposers Conference is https://nasaenterprise.webex.com/nasaenterprise/j.php MTID=mee8183ed1df9360a59113c5296e382bf. The National...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Filament Health Partners with TrPR Psychedelic Research Program at UCSF to Advance First Drug Candidates Through FDA Phase 1 and Phase 2 Clinical Trials

Filament Health is collaborating with the TrPR Program at the University of California, San Francisco on two innovative U.S. FDA clinical trials, commencing in 2021, to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its proprietary, naturally-extracted drug candidates. VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Filament Ventures Corp. ("Filament", "Filament Health"...
Scienceworldfinancialreview.com

How Certain Sciences are Transforming Because of Increased Collaboration

Rapid advancements in technology have changed the dynamics of science and scientific disciplines. Researchers worldwide may not be able to access expensive instruments and well-equipped facilities to continue their activities. But, collaboration and online connectivity give them something better – information and reliable data to work with regardless of the places where they work.
Pharmaceuticalsdoctorslounge.com

NIH Starts Trial Assessing ‘Mix & Match’ COVID-19 Vaccine Approach

WEDNESDAY, June 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There is a new clinical trial underway to assess the safety and effectiveness of mixing different types of booster shots in adults who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. "Although the vaccines currently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration offer strong protection against COVID-19, we need to prepare for the possibility of needing booster shots to counter waning immunity and to keep pace with an evolving virus," said Anthony Fauci, M.D., director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH). NIAID is leading the trial. "The results of this trial are intended to inform public health policy decisions on the potential use of mixed vaccine schedules should booster doses be indicated," Fauci added in an NIH news release.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Between Life and Science is Opportunity (PRNewsfoto/Generate Life Sciences)

The Generate Life Sciences Family of Companies Grows With the Addition of the Cell Care Group of Cord Blood Banks. LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generate Life Sciences (Generate) today announced that it has acquired the Cell Care international cord blood banking group (Cell Care), which comprises Cell Care in Australia, along with Insception Lifebank and Cells for Life in Canada.* Cell Care joins Generate's Cord Blood Registry in creating a global network of newborn stem cell (umbilical cord blood and tissue) banks from which to further their collective regenerative medicine research, while also providing Canadian and Australian families with greater access to reproductive and genetic services that help grow and protect healthy families from preconception into adulthood.
ScienceNewswise

Top Researchers Identify Areas for Autoimmune Disease Research at AARDA-Hosted Colloquium

Newswise — Clinton Township, MI (June 2, 2021) -- The American Autoimmune Related Disease Association (AARDA) hosted the 15th Noel Rose Scientific Colloquium on May 1, 2021, bringing together high-level researchers from different areas and specialties. The colloquium focused on scientific information exchange and identified areas of opportunity for future autoimmune disease research. Participants heard directly from leading autoimmune experts, who shared how their past work on autoimmune diseases helped them pivot to study, understand, and generate hypotheses on how to combat the COVID-19 virus.
Houston, TXEurekAlert

NIH supports mathematical optimization of tumor treatment

HOUSTON - (June 2, 2021) - A new strategy to reduce the side effects suffered by patients undergoing treatment for head and neck cancers now has the support of the National Institutes of Health. Andrew Schaefer, the Noah Harding Chair and a professor of computational and applied mathematics and computer...
Coding & Programmingiit.edu

Computer Science Faculty Awarded NSF Grant to Develop ChronoLog Data Storage System

The National Science Foundation has awarded Xian-He Sun, Distinguished Professor of Computer Science and Ron Hochsprung Endowed Chair at Illinois Institute of Technology, and Anthony Kougkas, research assistant professor of computer science at Illinois Tech, a multi-million grant to advance a new data storage system that will optimize the efficiency of high-performance computing.
HealthGenetic Engineering News

Precision Medicine Expands the Clinic’s Boundaries

Human genomes are nearly identical from person to person, but the small degree to which our genomes differ, about 0.1%, is medically significant. It contributes to the variability in our susceptibilities to particular diseases, as well as in our responses to particular medical treatments, including treatments such as cancer immunotherapy. (We might add that in cancer immunotherapy, two genomes may be relevant: the genome of the patient and the genome of the tumor.)
Medical Sciencebiospace.com

New Study on Cellular Immunity Offers Insight for Future COVID-19 Vaccine Design

A new study published in Cell and led by clinical-stage biotech company Repertoire Immune Medicines offers new insight into how cells infected with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) interact with the body’s immune system. The company believes the recent findings, which provide an updated understanding of the process of viral antigen presentation and epitope selection, may assist in vaccine development for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Saint Louis, MOwustl.edu

Synthetic data mimics real health-care data without patient-privacy concerns

Such data now available to university researchers, could help speed research. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need to quickly understand how best to fight the virus, but it also presents challenges to initiating studies involving actual patients, such as obtaining consent when patients are critically ill or recruiting patients who may be reluctant to leave their homes.