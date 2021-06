CLARKSVILLE — A judge has again ruled in favor of an apartment developer previously denied a rezoning request in 2017 by majority vote of the Clarksville Town Council. On Tuesday, Special Judge Terrence Cody reaffirmed a previous ruling that the council members who'd voted against rezoning to allow Plum Creek Crossing, a 56-unit complex on Westmont Drive in Clarksville’s north end, had abused their discretion. He ordered the council to allow the rezoning from R-1 residential to B-1 commercial. The town has 30 days to appeal.