Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Veterans Exposed To Toxic Substances May Soon See Increased Benefits

northernbroadcasting.com
 12 days ago

Montana’s Jon Tester the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee chairman said Tuesday it will begin work this week on the Compensation and Overdue Support for Troops (COST) of War Act. The bill would grant immediate access to health care and disability services for all veterans exposed to toxic substances during military service and expand access to some 3.5 million veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan wars. It would also extend services to those still not recovered from toxic exposure in the Vietnam and the Persian Gulf wars.

northernbroadcasting.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Tester
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone River#River East#Toxic Substances#Military Veterans#War Veterans#Health Care#Military Service#Reed Point#Northern News Network#Toxic Exposure#Immediate Access#War Act#Persian Gulf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
News Break
Senate
Country
Vietnam
Country
Iraq
Related
Congress & CourtsMissoulian

Tester rolls out toxic exposure bill for veterans

Acknowledging the federal government’s failure to treat military veterans exposed to toxic substances like Agent Orange and burn pit smoke, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester rolled out sweeping legislation Tuesday to assure health care and disability compensation. Tester, the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee chairman, said the body will begin work this...
Congress & Courtsruralradio.com

Jon Stewart joins lawmakers to push benefits for vets exposed to toxins

(WASHINGTON) — Comedian Jon Stewart joined lawmakers to unveil broad legislation on Wednesday that would make it easier for veterans exposed to toxic substances to access Veterans Affairs benefits. The announcement comes after Stewart and lawmakers separately announced narrower legislation last month to address burn pit exposure. “They’re finally recognizing...
Congress & Courtsswark.today

Senate VA Committee Advances Boozman Bill Backing Benefits to Veterans Exposed to Agent Orange During Service in Thailand

WASHINGTON– The Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee advanced legislation introduced by U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) that would eliminate barriers to benefits for veterans exposed to Agent Orange who served in Thailand during the Vietnam War-era as part of a comprehensive package to improve Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances during their service in uniform.
MilitaryFulton Sun

One-stop benefits portal created for veterans, military

The Missouri Veterans Commission has launched a one-stop veterans and military benefits portal, located at veteranbenefits.mo.gov, to aggregate private, local, statewide and national benefits and resources for Missouri veterans and military members. The website serves as a guide for veterans and military families to access resources across the state. Currently,...
Militaryblainecountyjournal.com

Area Veterans Receive Increased Services

Dicated itself to providing services and resources that will assist veterans. In order to further ensure their quality of life, the center recently added an expanded transportation program and opened satellite offices at Fort Belknap and in Browning. In 2020, the Rocky Boy Veterans Center (RBVC) became a subgrantee of...
Bismarck, NDNew Haven Register

Veterans cemetery sees 250 family burials under new benefit

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Raymond Voegele considers it an honor for his wife, Rose, to be buried at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. He served in the U.S. Army from 1946-47 in South Korea. The couple later met in a church choir in Glen Ullin. They married in 1952. Raymond Voegele went to refrigeration school in Minneapolis, worked for a Glen Ullin hardware store for 10-12 years, then at military bases in Montana and later Utah, where the couple spent a number of years and he retired.
Militaryhometownfocus.us

VA plans expansion of veteran benefits

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced recently two major decisions related to presumptive conditions associated with Agent Orange and particulate matter exposures during military service in Southwest Asia. Agent Orange. VA will begin implementing provisions of the William M. Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 (Public Law...
Connecticut StateNewsTimes

Connecticut town honors veterans exposed to Agent Orange

ANDOVER, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut town has a new monument to veterans exposed to Agent Orange, a project spearheaded by a local veteran who says he was harmed by the Vietnam War-era defoliant. The new memorial is set to be dedicated Saturday in Andover Veterans Monument Park. Gerry Wright,...
MilitaryKanabec County Times Online

Veteran’s survivors eligible for benefits

Each Memorial Day as we honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces, we also remember the families they left behind and look at how the government supports them. Family members such as a surviving spouse, surviving parent, or dependent child are eligible for some benefits the government provides survivors. There are numerous programs available to service members and the families of those who died. Among them:
Emmet County, MIPetoskey News-Review

Burial benefits offered for veterans

From burial in Arlington National Cemetery to a Presidential Memorial Certificate, there are several ways our nation honors its deceased veterans. The VA can provide free headstones and even a cash allowance (if qualified) to help with expenses with the burial. Veterans Affairs can also provide a bronze medallion that...
Virginia Statekoamnewsnow.com

VA expands benefits for vets exposed to Agent Orange

WASHINGTON – The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced it will expand benefits for disability claims related to conditions caused by certain toxic exposures including Agent Orange. It also includes three new qualifying medical conditions related to the chemical. VA will begin implementing provisions of the William M. Thornberry National...
Belmont, MAWicked Local

Town Meeting approves changes to military veteran benefits

Town Meeting approved Article 7 on June 2, accepting several provisions of Massachusetts General Laws regarding military veteran benefits. Passing this article means Belmont is adopting the following four provisions:. Pay employees while they are fulfilling military obligations to the same extent that state employees are eligible for such payment.