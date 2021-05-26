Veterans Exposed To Toxic Substances May Soon See Increased Benefits
Montana’s Jon Tester the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee chairman said Tuesday it will begin work this week on the Compensation and Overdue Support for Troops (COST) of War Act. The bill would grant immediate access to health care and disability services for all veterans exposed to toxic substances during military service and expand access to some 3.5 million veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan wars. It would also extend services to those still not recovered from toxic exposure in the Vietnam and the Persian Gulf wars.northernbroadcasting.com