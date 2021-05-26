Beaverhead-Deerlodge Completely Open For Memorial Day Weekend
Montana’s largest national forest which spans nine counties is ready for the upcoming camping season as Memorial Day approaches. The Butte Ranger District reports all of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest campgrounds are open. Area campgrounds usually fill up over Memorial Day weekend but dispersed camping is also allowed fewer than 300 feet from designated roads. All campgrounds have passed preseason inspections and the ranger districts removed over 200 potentially hazardous trees.northernbroadcasting.com