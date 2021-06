We knew the Uncharted movie was going to try something a little different when it came to adapting the popular video game franchise into a film. Rather than going for a straight adaptation, the movie is set to be a prequel to the game series, and Tom Holland is set to play the lead role of Nathan Drake, with Mark Wahlberg on board to play Victor "Sully" Sullivan. We now have the first look at the two characters together, and it has to be said, this version of Uncharted certainly looks...different.