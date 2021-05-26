Changes to City Buildings Rules & Openings in Salem

On May 13, President Joe Biden, in a public televised statement, announced that the emergency procedure of mask wearing is no longer necessary. The mask wearing and social distancing mandate has been lifted in most cases. Life is on the mend. The art of the handshake has returned and most of all, dining in the street is no longer necessary and should return to be an illegal act. Persons with a disability will now be able to shorten their line of travel. Fallen food on our streets will no longer have rats have the benefit of a free meal. Clear the sidewalks, remove the concrete barriers and remove the tent effect now so highly visible. The present social consideration is no longer applicable.