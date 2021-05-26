Changes to City Buildings Rules & Openings in Salem
For the continued protection of the public and City employees, masks will continue to be required inside all City buildings until further notice. This requirement applies to both the public and employees, as reflected in the City’s “Safe Workplace and Reopening Policy 4.” City buildings include, but are not limited to, City Hall, City Hall Annex, the Mayor Jean Levesque Community Life Center, the Salem Public Library, Salem Police headquarters, Salem Fire headquarters and stations, the Museum Place and South Harbor garages, Old Town Hall, and buildings at all City parks. Masks are only required indoors in these locations.www.salem.com