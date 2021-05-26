Cancel
Salem, MA

Changes to City Buildings Rules & Openings in Salem

salem.com
 15 days ago

For the continued protection of the public and City employees, masks will continue to be required inside all City buildings until further notice. This requirement applies to both the public and employees, as reflected in the City’s “Safe Workplace and Reopening Policy 4.” City buildings include, but are not limited to, City Hall, City Hall Annex, the Mayor Jean Levesque Community Life Center, the Salem Public Library, Salem Police headquarters, Salem Fire headquarters and stations, the Museum Place and South Harbor garages, Old Town Hall, and buildings at all City parks. Masks are only required indoors in these locations.

www.salem.com
Salem, MA
Massachusetts Government
Salem, MA
Salem, MA

Mack Park Farm in Salem receives $45,000 grant

SALEM — The Mack Park Farm and Food Forest received a $45,000 grant from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council’s Accelerating Climate Resiliency (ACR) grant program last week. The grant will be used to build a solar-powered storage building as well as a water catchment system. These additions to the farm...
Gloucester, MA

Former chamber president Frank Cousins taking job in Gloucester City Hall

GLOUCESTER – Former Essex County Sheriff Frank G. Cousins, Jr. has been appointed as Gloucester's temporary chief administrative officer. Cousins, a Newburyport resident, will be helping Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken with the budget “and whatever she needs me to help her with,” he told the Gloucester Daily Times on Monday while driving to Gloucester to meet with the mayor.
Salem, MA

10 Fun Things to Do in Salem, Massachusetts

Famous for the 1692 witch trials, Salem, Massachusetts has a ton of activities to explore the ciy's rich history. Whether you are looking to watch a reenactment of a witch trail or have an outdoor picnic along the waterfront, there is plenty to do in Salem. Salem Witch Museum. Want...
Salem, MA

Salem OKs making ordinances gender-neutral

SALEM — Gender-specific words are being completely eradicated from Salem’s ordinances, barring one notable exception: manhole. The City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to change most of 619 changeable examples of gendered language in Salem’s code of ordinances. Gendered language in the city’s charter and zoning code wasn’t changed due to the added complexity of making those kinds of changes.
Salem, MA

Salem's new Neighborhood Ambassadors hit the streets

SALEM — The city’s newest outreach team has started working to help residents access important health-related resources and COVID-19 vaccines. “The COVID Neighborhood Ambassadors program is a natural outgrowth of Salem Together, the city’s program that connected volunteers and those in need early in the pandemic, and provided access to critical support services and resources,” said Mayor Kim Driscoll. “Salem is resilient and, while we have weathered a challenging year, we’re stronger because we pulled together and supported one another. Our COVID Neighborhood Ambassadors are an extension of that commitment to each other.”
Salem, MA

Letter: Clear the sidewalks

On May 13, President Joe Biden, in a public televised statement, announced that the emergency procedure of mask wearing is no longer necessary. The mask wearing and social distancing mandate has been lifted in most cases. Life is on the mend. The art of the handshake has returned and most of all, dining in the street is no longer necessary and should return to be an illegal act. Persons with a disability will now be able to shorten their line of travel. Fallen food on our streets will no longer have rats have the benefit of a free meal. Clear the sidewalks, remove the concrete barriers and remove the tent effect now so highly visible. The present social consideration is no longer applicable.
Salem, MA

10 Great Places to Eat in Salem

The Greater Boston area includes some communities that have so many restaurants that it can be nearly impossible to decide on just one. Salem is one such spot, as this historic North Shore city has countless dining options within its downtown area and along the water, while also having some neighborhood eateries hidden away outside of the center. And because Salem is in the heart of the North Shore, you’ll find some great seafood along with roast beef sandwiches, the latter of which is a big regional favorite as you head north of Boston.
Massachusetts State

Select Board Wednesday: Closing on 1207-11 Mass. Ave.

The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m., for the 37th time remotely. See the regular agenda here >> (linked items have supporting documents). The site at 1207-11 Mass. Ave. is planning location of Hotel Lexington. The office of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05)...
Salem, MA

Salem named a Tree City USA

Salem was again named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation last month, a designation the city has received each year since 2001. Salem achieved the Tree City USA designation by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
Massachusetts State

Mass. restaurants seek extension of COVID-19 relief measures

To-go cocktail sales and caps on fees charged by third-party delivery services have helped restaurants keep the lights on while their operations have been limited during the COVID-19 crisis, restaurant owners said Monday as they made the case for extending those temporary measures beyond the current state of emergency. To...
Salem, MA

Lead contamination shuts down Salem trails

SALEM — Wooded trails around McGrath Park have been closed to the public after lead was found in shallow soil outside of the park's soccer fields. Only the woods and trails outside of the park, which is located off Marlborough Road, are closed for the time being. The park has a pair of soccer fields, two playgrounds and basketball court that all showed no signs of contamination in recent tests.
Salem, MA

Mack Park Farm & Food Forest Receives $45,000 Climate Resiliency Grant

The City of Salem is pleased to announce that the Mack Park Farm & Food Forest has received a $45,000 grant from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council’s Accelerating Climate Resiliency (ACR) Grant Program. This award will be used to construct a solar-powered storage building and water catchment system, which will be critical to accommodate planned food production increases and associated irrigation needs.
Haverhill, MA
WHAV

U.S. Rep. Moulton Seeks Federal Money to Add Six Miles of Double Track on Haverhill Rail Line

Six miles of double track would be added to the Haverhill rail line between Lawrence and Wilmington if a proposal by Congressman Seth Moulton is approved. Moulton said Friday he nominated 17 local projects for federal spending, totaling $40.6 million, with about a quarter of them in the Salem area. He said project requests are divided between Community Project Funding, sent to the House Committee on Appropriations, and Member Designated Projects, sent to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. Moulton is a member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
Salem, MA

Regular School Committee Meeting - 5/17/21 at 7 pm

Notice is hereby given that the Salem School Committee will hold a Regular School Committee meeting on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. This is an on-line Zoom meeting. a. Summary of Public Participation Policy (SC Policy #6409). Read aloud: The Salem School Committee would like to hear from...
Salem, MA

Officials want to allow campfires at Winter Island

SALEM — When the City Council banned wood-burning campfires and fire pits in 2019, they didn't realize they were banning the practice in perhaps the safest place in the city to have a campfire: the Winter Island campground. For that, officials have asked the body to tweak the rules so...
Salem, MA

Discovery of 1810 Salem census illuminates local Black history

Celina Colby is an arts and travel reporter with a fondness for Russian novels.... VIEW BIO. The Peabody Essex Museum’s Phillips Library discovered at the end of April that the power of social media isn’t limited to marketing and advertising. While preparing an Instagram post for the PEMLibrary account, Meaghan Wright and Hannah Swan discovered an 1810 census of Salem, Massachusetts in a selection of un-catalogued records. That census has developed into a treasure trove of information about the historical Black population of the city.
Salem, MA

Officials call attention to swastika found at Salem High

SALEM — School officials say they are looking into an incident in which a swastika was found drawn in a Salem High School bathroom earlier this week. During a routine Facebook live event Wednesday afternoon, Salem Superintendent Steve Zrike announced that officials are looking into the incident and sought to immediately notify the high school community as a means to voice its opposition to the hateful act.
Salem, MA

Masks in Salem

On April 29th the Commonwealth revised its mask requirements, which are in place to help reduce the transmission of COVID-19. On May 11th the Salem Board of Health voted to revise its own local mask order to align with the new Commonwealth requirements, which are as follows:. People are required...