Former CHP Officers Charged With Accepting Bribes to Falsify Grey Market Supercar Records

A series of pellet-gun shootings has impacted dozens of drivers across southern California, as officials work to find the culprit.Nearly 60 drivers have reported being fired upon while driving down the 91 Freeway in Los Angeles and surrounding counties, the Los Angeles Times reports.California Highway Patrol revealed they believe the same type of weaponry was being used in all reported incidents, but officials had no further details on who could be the culprit. Investigators think the weapon being used is something small calibre, such as a BB or pellet gun.“We do believe it is coming from a moving vehicle,” said...