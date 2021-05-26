Cancel
Public Safety

Former CHP Officers Charged With Accepting Bribes to Falsify Grey Market Supercar Records

By Peter Holderith
 5 days ago
The case alleges more than $35,000 was received by two officers who helped with the registration of several exotics. Grey market cars are controversial in and outside the car community. In a nutshell, they're vehicles imported to the United States that may or may not meet emissions requirements, or perhaps they haven't been crash tested in accordance with American regulations. Some people import these cars anyway and in a few cases, like the situation now alleged by the California Department of Justice, bribery is involved in falsifying documents to make them street legal.

