Data Call Technologies (OTCMKTS: DCLT) Joins Forces To Bring Children Home

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Call Technologies (OTCMKTS: DCLT) is joining forces with the Office of Justice Programs (OJP) and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) by linking Data Call's systems to the AMBER Alert network.

This new collaboration will provide real-time AMBER Alert feeds free of charge to existing and new subscribers of the company's digital signage infotainment content distribution platform, DLManager.

We know a child's chances for a safe recovery are greater when resources are mobilized quickly. Data Call's DLManager content distribution system will aid to ensure a rapid response in the first critical hours after a child goes missing, by enabling thousands of additional public digital video displays (digital signage) to feature profiles of missing children from NCMEC's database that will update automatically based on each display's location.

AMBER Alert is a notification system for abducted children that launched in 1996 in response to the abduction and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Texas, Amber Hagerman. Therefore, AMBER is eponymous, but it is also an acronym - it stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response.

As digital signage continues to expand its presence in shopping malls, waiting rooms, banks, hotels, restaurants, schools, and small businesses, the utilization of this vast connected network of screens to expand the visibility of these children and hopefully return them home is well worth the initiative. Getting information about a missing child to people in the very locality in which they were abducted or last seen is key.

As of December 2020, 1,029 children have been rescued and brought safely home specifically because of AMBER Alerts.

"As the world continues to rely on technology and receipt of information in digital form, it becomes more imperative for us to seek out and utilize the best possible ways to engage the public," said John Bischoff, Vice President of NCMEC's Missing Children Division. "Data Call's broad reach of digital signage will help us sending out these alerts

"While Data Call is not the first to provide this free resource to our industry, we truly believe that the introduction of this to our clients and network partners could help make a difference in bringing a child home. I am grateful to the team members of NCMEC, AMBER, and our staff members to make this system available," said Data Call's CEO, Tim Vance.

About Data Call

Data Call Technologies is the market leader for licensed content for the Digital Out Of Home (DOOH) marketplace. They aggregate, host, curate and customize content so operators can focus on providing the right message and content blend for their audience. The company's mission is to create beautiful, engaging, contextually relevant content that guarantees their customer's signage networks thrive.

About the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation whose mission is to help find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation, and prevent child victimization. NCMEC works with families, victims, private industry, law enforcement, and the public to assist with preventing child abductions, recovering missing children, and providing services to deter and combat child sexual exploitation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, including statements about plans and expectations regarding business areas and opportunities, demand and acceptance of new or existing businesses, capital resources and future financial results are "forward-looking" statements as contemplated by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, government regulation, taxation, spending, competition, general economic conditions and other risk factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements. There may be other factors not mentioned above that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking information. The company takes no obligation to update or correct forward-looking statements and takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-call-technologies-otcmkts-dclt-joins-forces-to-bring-children-home-301300210.html

SOURCE Data Call Technologies

