In 2019, the city of Westport, Connecticut, added a new Tesla Model 3 patrol car to its fleet. Critics were a bit upset over the fact that the vehicle cost the town over $52,000 while a typical Ford Explorer police vehicle costs $37,000. New financial data shows that betting on the Tesla Model 3 as the choice for a police vehicle paid off, saving the city tens of thousands of dollars in comparison. The EV Club of Connecticut crunched the numbers. Let’s take a look.