M&T Bank Appoints Long-time Leader Mike Keegan To Head New Community Markets Team

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank has appointed Mike Keegan, its long-time Area Executive for Upstate New York and New England, to a new role as Executive Vice President and Head of Community Markets. Keegan will lead a new team designed to help the company reinforce its community presence, while accelerating the deployment of the full capabilities of the entire bank across its communities. He will report directly to Richard Gold, M&T Bank President and Chief Operating Officer.

"We are deeply committed to meeting the evolving needs of our customers" Gold said. "As Head of Community Markets, Mike will work to combine our strengths as a large, regional bank with our local market knowledge to provide unique and meaningful services to each of the communities we serve."

Gold added, "With his previous experience as a regional president and his own longstanding commitment to the community where he lives and works, Mike is the perfect choice for the work of strengthening our community presence."

The new team will work with regional leaders and local stakeholders in each of M&T's 19 community banking regions to understand the unique needs of their communities and then collaborate in the development of tailored solutions to ensure every region has what it needs to deliver for customers. This effort will define and drive market-level engagement strategies that bring more of the bank to each of its communities.

"M&T is a bank for communities. We understand every community is different and has its own unique characteristics, cultures and economies. That is why each requires a customized market approach," Keegan said. "We've learned that by listening to local insights and harnessing M&T's full capabilities to empower our regional teams, we can strengthen our community presence and provide every customer with the support and services they need regardless of where they live."

Under its local engagement model, M&T separates the geographic areas it serves into community banking regions led by individual regional presidents and management teams. Because they know their communities best, these teams will work with Keegan to create differentiated strategies to serve their markets. They also make decisions locally about community activities and lending.

Since joining M&T in 1994, Keegan has held a number of roles including Regional President for the Capital Region and Hudson Valley and Area Executive for Upstate New York, New England and Florida. He serves on the boards of the New York State Charter Advisory Board, Retail Council Services Corp., St. Peter's Health Partners and Smiley Brothers, and chairs SUNY New Paltz Foundation's Capital Campaign Executive Committee. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts and earned his MBA from Union College.

He resides in Guilderland, N.Y. with his wife, Mary. Together, they have three children.

About M&T BankM&T Bank Corporation (MTB) - Get Report is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Media Contacts:

Upstate New York: Julia Berchou (716) 842-5385 jberchou@mtb.com

Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, DC: Scott Graham (410) 244-4097 sgraham1@mtb.com

New Jersey, Connecticut and New York City: David Samberg (201) 368-4515 dsamberg@mtb.com

National Media and Trade Publications: Maya Dillion (212) 415-0557 mdillion@wilmingtontrust.com

Equal Housing Lender. © 2021 M&T Bank. Member FDIC.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-appoints-long-time-leader-mike-keegan-to-head-new-community-markets-team-301300191.html

SOURCE M&T Bank

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
