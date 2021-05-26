Cancel
Motorsports

Indianapolis 500 Coverage Live On SiriusXM

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM, the Official Satellite Radio Partner of INDYCAR, the sanctioning body for the NTT INDYCAR® SERIES, will offer nationwide coverage of the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

SiriusXM listeners will have access to the live call of the race from Indianapolis Motor Speedway this Sunday, May 30. Pre-race coverage begins at 11:00 am ET, with the green flag scheduled to start the race at approximately 12:45 pm ET, on SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (SiriusXM channel 205) and NBC Sports Audio (SiriusXM channel 211). These channels are available on SiriusXM radios, on the SXM App, and at home with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however subscribers stream in their home or on the go.

From now through June 8, non-subscribers can get the SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and NBC Sports Audio channels as part of the SiriusXM Listen Free Event. During this event, SiriusXM will feature a sampling of over 100 SiriusXM channels including ad-free music of every kind, plus sports, talk, news and entertainment available to non-subscribers on inactive SiriusXM radios in their car and on the SXM App, with no credit card required. The SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and NBC Sports Audio channels will be available to these listeners only on the SXM App. Go to siriusxm.com/listenfreeevent to learn more.

SiriusXM will be the co-title sponsor on two cars in the field for the Indy 500 - the No. 06 INDYCAR driven by three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves and the No. 60 of Jack Harvey, who had a top ten finish in last year's Indy 500. Both drivers compete for Meyer Shank Racing. SiriusXM's branding on both cars will promote the company's Listen Free Event, alerting people they can "Listen Free" through June 8.

Prior to race day, INDYCAR fans can also tune in to exclusive programming hosted by three of the drivers who will be in the field on Sunday, giving them access to the one-of-a-kind perspective of those who know what it is like to compete in the biggest event on the INDYCAR calendar.

  • 2004 series champion Tony Kanaan and Jack Arute will host a special Indy 500 preview edition of SiriusXM's INDYCAR show, Brick by Brick, tonight ( 7:00-8:00 pm ET) on the NBC Sports Audio channel (SiriusXM channel 211). The show will replay multiple times, including prior to Sunday's race broadcast. Kanaan won the 2013 Indy 500 and will be competing for the 20th time in the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" when he drives the No. 48 Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing.
  • Andretti Autosport teammates James Hinchcliffe and Alexander Rossi host a new episode of their SiriusXM podcast, Off Track with Hinch & Rossi, this week. Hinchcliffe is a six-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES race winner and finished 7th in last year's Indy 500. Rossi, a seven-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES race winner, won the Indianapolis 500 in 2016 as the first American rookie to win at Indianapolis since 1928. Their podcast can be heard on the SXM App, Pandora and Stitcher, and it will air prior to Sunday's race coverage on SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (channel 205).
  • On Saturday at 1:00 pm ET, SiriusXM will air a special three-hour edition of Brick by Brick, featuring interviews with many of the drivers in the 2021 Indy 500 field, on the NBC Sports Audio channel. It will replay on Sunday as part of the SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation channel's pre-race programming.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) - Get Report is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's properties, which include Pandora and leading podcast company Stitcher, reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio - music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements:  the COVID-19 pandemic is adversely impacting our business; we face substantial competition and that competition is likely to increase over time; our efforts to attract and retain subscribers and listeners, or convert listeners into subscribers, which may not be successful, and may adversely affect our business; we engage in extensive marketing efforts and the continued effectiveness of those efforts is an important part of our business; we rely on third parties for the operation of our business, and the failure of third parties to perform could adversely affect our business; we may not realize the benefits of acquisitions and other strategic investments and initiatives; a substantial number of our Sirius XM subscribers periodically cancel their subscriptions and we cannot predict how successful we will be at retaining customers; our ability to profitably attract and retain subscribers to our Sirius XM service as our marketing efforts reach more price-sensitive consumers is uncertain; our business depends in large part on the auto industry; failure of our satellite would significantly damage our business; our Sirius XM service may experience harmful interference from wireless operations; our Pandora ad-supported business has suffered a substantial and consistent loss of monthly active users, which may adversely affect our Pandora business; our failure to convince advertisers of the benefits of our Pandora ad-supported service could harm our business; if we are unable to maintain revenue growth from our advertising products, particularly in mobile advertising, our results of operations will be adversely affected; changes in mobile operating systems and browsers may hinder our ability to sell advertising and market our services; if we fail to accurately predict and play music, comedy or other content that our Pandora listeners enjoy, we may fail to retain existing and attract new listeners; privacy and data security laws and regulations may hinder our ability to market our services, sell advertising and impose legal liabilities; consumer protection laws and our failure to comply with them could damage our business; failure to comply with FCC requirements could damage our business; if we fail to protect the security of personal information about our customers, we could be subject to costly government enforcement actions and private litigation and our reputation could suffer; interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems could impair the delivery of our service and harm our business; the market for music rights is changing and is subject to significant uncertainties; our Pandora services depend upon maintaining complex licenses with copyright owners, and these licenses contain onerous terms; the rates we must pay for "mechanical rights" to use musical works on our Pandora service have increased substantially and these new rates may adversely affect our business; our use of pre-1972 sound recordings on our Pandora service could result in additional costs; failure to protect our intellectual property or actions by third parties to enforce their intellectual property rights could substantially harm our business and operating results; some of our services and technologies may use "open source" software, which may restrict how we use or distribute our services or require that we release the source code subject to those licenses; rapid technological and industry changes and new entrants could adversely impact our services; we have a significant amount of indebtedness, and our debt contains certain covenants that restrict our operations; we are a "controlled company" within the meaning of the NASDAQ listing rules and, as a result, qualify for, and rely on, exemptions from certain corporate governance requirements; while we currently pay a quarterly cash dividend to holders of our common stock, we may change our dividend policy at any time; and our principal stockholder has significant influence, including over actions requiring stockholder approval, and its interests may differ from the interests of other holders of our common stock; if we are unable to attract and retain qualified personnel, our business could be harmed; our facilities could be damaged by natural catastrophes or terrorist activities; the unfavorable outcome of pending or future litigation could have an adverse impact on our operations and financial condition; we may be exposed to liabilities that other entertainment service providers would not customarily be subject to; and our business and prospects depend on the strength of our brands. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts for SiriusXM: Andrew FitzPatrick, Andrew.FitzPatrick@SiriusXM.com Kevin Bruns, Kevin.Bruns@SiriusXM.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indianapolis-500-coverage-live-on-siriusxm-301300142.html

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
