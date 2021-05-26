Montana Civil Air Patrol Seeking New Recruits

For years, legislative pay has been the issue no lawmaker wants to touch. No one, it seems, is willing to risk a campaign attack that says they voted to pay themselves more. But Sen. Jim Burgin, R-Harnett, thinks he has a solution to the optics problem: Create a commission of people who don’t serve in elected office to make recommendations about lawmaker pay. Burgin’s Senate Bill 534 would create a Legislative Reform Commission, with four members appointed by each chamber, to look at legislative pay, per diems for food and lodging during session and mileage rates. But no one on the commission could be an elected official.