Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Montana Civil Air Patrol Seeking New Recruits

northernbroadcasting.com
 13 days ago

Lawmakers will be polled soon on whether to override eight vetoes issued by Governor Greg Gianforte after they adjourned the legislative session last month. The Secretary of State is required to poll legislators on whether to override post-session vetoes of bills that received a combined 100 votes from the 150 lawmakers in the House and Senate. As is the case when the Legislature is in session, a veto override requires a two-thirds vote from both the House and Senate to succeed. Lawmakers have 30 days from when the Secretary of State sends out the ballots to mail or fax them back.

northernbroadcasting.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gianforte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veto Override#State Lawmakers#State Secretary#State Legislators#Legislature#House#Senate#Governor Greg Gianforte#Two Thirds#Bills#Poll#Post Session Vetoes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Montana StatePosted by
AM 1450 KMMS

New Chairman Tackling Challenges at the Montana PSC

Jim Brown is new to the Montana Public Service Commission, but it looks like the commissioner from the Southwestern district is already looking to tackle the major issues head on. Brown was also chosen to serve as Chairman of the Montana Public Service Commission following his election to the office...
LawArizona Capitol Times

Conservative criminal justice bill could boost safety, save tax dollars

This session, Arizona legislators and Gov. Doug Ducey have achieved big victories on criminal justice legislation. Bills have passed that will require a conviction for civil asset forfeitures, and end the counterproductive practice of driver’s license suspension for owed court debt. No longer will the authorities be able to take...
New York City, NYRegister Citizen

NY lawmakers mull criminal justice bills as session wraps

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Liberal groups are calling on New York lawmakers to use the last days of the legislative session to pass bills related to the criminal justice system, despite concern over rising gun violence that could make reform more politically risky. Democrats’ veto-proof majority in the state legislature...
Congress & Courtsncinsider.com

Legislative Reforms

For years, legislative pay has been the issue no lawmaker wants to touch. No one, it seems, is willing to risk a campaign attack that says they voted to pay themselves more. But Sen. Jim Burgin, R-Harnett, thinks he has a solution to the optics problem: Create a commission of people who don’t serve in elected office to make recommendations about lawmaker pay. Burgin’s Senate Bill 534 would create a Legislative Reform Commission, with four members appointed by each chamber, to look at legislative pay, per diems for food and lodging during session and mileage rates. But no one on the commission could be an elected official.
Small Businesscorralescomment.com

2021 June 5 Issue

A tax rate review and recalculation was conducted for all New Mexico employers by the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) under the provisions of the Small Business Recovery Act of 2020. Revised notices were sent out informing employers if their rate increased, decreased, or was unchanged from the notices sent in November 2020.
U.S. PoliticsRocky Mount Telegram

Convention of states wouldn't fix Constitution

The Convention of States Project seeks, as its name reflects, a convention of states as provided for in Article V of the US Constitution. Such a convention, CPS claims, would “only allow” discussion of amendments that “limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, impose fiscal restraints, and place term limits on federal officials.”
Aerospace & Defensesouthernminn.com

State budget agreement is a victory for all Minnesotans

I hope you enjoyed your Memorial Day weekend. In between the barbecues and the family gatherings I hope you took a moment to remember the meaning behind the solemn holiday. I come from a proud military family. My uncles served in Vietnam. My father and my father-in-law both served in Korea. My nephew serves in the Air Force. On Memorial Day (and every day), I am grateful for their service, and the service and sacrifice of the men and women who protect our freedom. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you.
Florida Statesemdems.com

LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus Elections TONIGHT

Happy Pride Month! Join us to help move equality forward in Seminole County and the state of Florida. All Florida Democrats are welcome to join this event and vote for our leadership to help make progress on LGBTQ+ issues in Seminole County and across the state. To vote in this...
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Budget: Lawmakers’ priorities not quite on target, advocates say

The money invested in a state budget should be fully reflective of the state’s values, public advocates say in arguing the current proposals considered by Ohio lawmakers have a long way to go in reaching that goal. The comprehensive, two-year budget is being negotiated inside the Ohio Statehouse and includes billions of dollars in proposed […] The post Ohio Budget: Lawmakers’ priorities not quite on target, advocates say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Henry County, ILgeneseorepublic.com

Reapportionment Committee chooses to wait for Census data

The Ad Hoc Committee for Reapportionment met Thursday June 3. All voting members were in attendance. Chairman Kippy Breeden brought up recent legislation passed and awaiting the Governor's signature that extends the date for approval of reapportionment maps for Counties to December 31, 2021. The bill also allows the use of American Census Study (ACS) or the decennial Census data which is due to be released in either mid August or September.
Kootenai, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

Public comment for Huetter Corridor plan today

The Kootenai Metropolitan Planning Organization will host a virtual open house today from 4 to 7 p.m. for the public on the 2021 Metropolitan Transportation Plan Huetter North Alignment Update. In a collaborative effort between KMPO, the Idaho Transportation Department, local jurisdictions and agencies, the Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP) forms...
Toledo, OH13abc.com

Toledo Democrats voice opposition to GOP election reform bill

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio House Democrats capped off their first series of town halls where they voiced opposition to a GOP-led effort to change the state’s election laws Monday night in Toledo. The event brought a host of county and city elected officials, local pastors and voting groups to...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas governor to sign bill banning vaccine passports

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will sign legislation on Monday barring businesses and government agencies from requiring proof that someone has been vaccinated against the coronavirus before providing services. Abbott signed an executive order in April banning government entities from requiring so-called vaccine passports. The new law, passed in the...
Real EstateABQJournal

NM offers pandemic aid to homeowners

SANTA FE – New Mexico has launched a pilot program that will provide grants of up to $10,000 to help homeowners facing financial hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic. State officials say it’s the first of its kind in the country and designed specifically to help homeowners struggling amid the pandemic, rather than renters.