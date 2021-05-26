Cancel
Biden asks US intel officials to investigate COVID-19 origin

By ZEKE MILLER, AAMER MADHANI Associated Press
Derrick
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday asked U.S. intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the unlikely possibility that the origins of the virus trace to Chinese lab. After months of minimizing the possibility as a fringe theory, the Biden...

www.thederrick.com
