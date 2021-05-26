Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Charter Communications Partners With Ovation TV To Present $10,000 Stand For The Arts Award To Baldwin Wallace Community Arts School

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

CLEVELAND, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding upon its Stand for the Arts Awards initiative launched in 2017, Ovation TV, America's only arts network, continued its partnership with Charter Communications, Inc. to recognize outstanding local arts, cultural, and educational organizations and programs in five of Charter's Spectrum markets across the country in 2020. The initiative is part of the independent network's national arts advocacy platform called Stand for the Arts , and committed $50,000 in 2020 to support arts education in Spectrum communities.

On Thursday, May 27, Ovation TV and Charter will present a $10,000 Stand for the Arts Award to Baldwin Wallace Community Arts School, a Cleveland-area arts organization, to grow their mission to celebrate, explore and connect individual ability with pathways for artistic growth through classes, camps, and private lessons in instrumental and vocal music, dance, theatre, and art. The award will be presented on Thursday during a virtual event on the Baldwin Wallace Community Arts School Facebook page starting at 7PM EST. The program will feature a performance by two Suzuki violinists and a dance performance from a student in the Community Arts School dance program. Additionally, State Senator Matt Dolan will be providing congratulatory remarks as part of the program.

"We are proud to stand with Ovation to salute Baldwin Wallace Community Arts School for its innovative programming in the Cleveland area," said Gary Underwood, GVP Government Affairs, Charter. "Baldwin Wallace Community Arts School and all of this year's Stand for the Arts Awards honorees truly enrich the communities they serve across the country."

Stand for the Arts Awards are granted based on how well an organization empowers the community, builds strategic partnerships, drives engagement through volunteerism and delivers creative programming.

Sol Doten, Senior Vice President, Content Distribution Marketing, Ovation TV said, "Together with Charter, we're thrilled to provide support to community-driven art organizations like Baldwin Wallace Community Arts School, to further enable their all-ages engagement across all the arts disciplines and genres. Ovation TV encourages everyone to advocate for arts access in their community and to enjoy and support the arts in their own way."

"We are truly honored to be recognized by Charter Communication and Ovation TV. It is because of investments like this that we can make the arts even more accessible," said Adam Sheldon, Director, BW Community Arts School.

For more information about Stand for the Arts and the Stand for the Arts Awards, visit: www.standforthearts.com. And to learn more about Baldwin Wallace Community Arts School, visit https://bwcommunityarts.bw.edu/.

About OVATION TV America's Only Arts NetworkAs an independent television, production, and digital media company, OVATION TV has an unparalleled commitment to the arts, culture, and captivating entertainment. Showcasing a lineup of critically acclaimed premium dramas, specials, documentaries, and iconic films, OVATION TV salutes innovative storytelling with popular programming that includes Inside the Actors Studio, Murdoch Mysteries, Riviera, Frankie Drake Mysteries, Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, The Fall, Luther, Midsomer Murders, Landscape Artist of the Year, Grand Designs, Amazing Hotels, Chasing the Sun, and Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations. Ovation also powers JOURNY, the dedicated streaming service where art, culture, and travel intersect. The company has provided more than $15M in contributions and in-kind support to arts institutions and arts education. Its signature advocacy platform, STAND FOR THE ARTS, includes a coalition of over 130 arts organizations, cultural institutions, and arts leaders throughout the country raising awareness about art's positive impact, protecting access for everyone, and encouraging action on behalf of the arts. OVATION TV is available on major providers via cable, satellite and telco systems including Comcast Cable/Xfinity, DIRECTV, AT&T TV, SPECTRUM, Verizon FiOS, as well as on demand. You can follow OVATION TV on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, OvationTV.com, and through our App, OVATION NOW.

About CharterCharter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) - Get Report is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet ®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business ® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach ® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charter-communications-partners-with-ovation-tv-to-present-10-000-stand-for-the-arts-award-to-baldwin-wallace-community-arts-school-301300184.html

SOURCE Ovation

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
369
Followers
20K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Bourdain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T Tv#Youtube Tv#The Arts#Arts Education#Media Arts#Voice Arts#Creative Arts#National Theatre#Charter S Spectrum#State#Gvp Government Affairs#Bw Community Arts School#Riviera#Murder Mysteries#Midsomer Murders#Sun#Journy#Comcast Cable Xfinity#Directv#At T Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comcast
News Break
Education
News Break
Arts
News Break
Verizon
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
Entertainmentms.gov

MAC Awards New Public Art Grants to Eight Communities

JACKSON, MISS. – May 21, 2021 – As COVID-19 restrictions ease and in-person events resume, the Mississippi Arts Commission is helping organizations explore new ways to use the arts in their communities through the agency’s Community Response Grants. Eight organizations, through a competitive application process, were awarded funding from MAC to help communities produce high-impact arts events and other projects in a way that adapts to COVID-19 challenges.
themainemag.com

Contemporary Meets Community at a Kittery Art Gallery

On a rainy day in early spring, downtown Kittery is emerging from a dormant winter. Careful shoppers look at tiny ritual bells and herbal tinctures at Yarrow, and a wide-spaced line forms for coffee and crullers at Lil’s Cafe. Folk boutique is about to open after a break, and bars and restaurants like the Wallingford Dram and the Black Birch are in a state of active, anticipatory cleanup. In the background, the faint silhouette of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard looms over Wallingford Square.
corvallisadvocate.com

Arts Center Presents ‘Black Matter’

On May 6, the Arts Center opened an exhibit showcasing the work of five contemporary Black artists living and working in Oregon. The show was conceived as an effort to both address an imbalance in representation and to increase the visibility of Black artists and artists of color more broadly.
Elizabeth City, NCDaily Advance

Weisner helps COA art students connect with community

Christina Weisner wants her students to remember that “community” is part of the community college experience. Weisner, an assistant professor of visual art at College of The Albemarle, also serves as the adviser for COA’s Art Club. In that role, Weisner encourages club members to pursue art projects that connect art and the community.
WLBT

Jackson plus 7 other communities awarded grants to host arts events

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can expect to see fun, artistic events with food, live music, and even theatre productions, thanks to the Mississippi Arts Commission. MAC awarded eight communities with arts grants to explore new ways to use the arts in their areas. MAC’s Community Response Grants provide up...
orartswatch.org

Jason Holland: Rooting arts organizations in community

Jason Holland doesn’t expect to have much trouble adapting to life on the Oregon Coast. For one thing, the new executive director of the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts already is smitten with the place, and two, having relocated as a child with his family multiple times, he knows moving. Florida, California, Kansas, Asia — he’s called them all home. You might assume his was a military family. Not even close. Holland lived what many kids would consider the dream. His parents worked for Disney.
Bham Now

Firehouse Community Arts Center Benefit Show

Secret Stages has teamed up with Birmingham Mountain Radio and MusicBham to present a benefit show for the Firehouse Community Arts Center! Avondale Brewing Company. 2:00pm – ???This is a FREE SHOW, however a $10 donation is strongly suggested as 100% of proceeds go to Firehouse Community Arts CenterLive Performances by:
culturemap.com

Visionary Grind Arts presents "Black Is. - A Reintroduction to Culture Art Show"

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. Visionary Grind Arts and Hardy & Nance Studios will present “Black Is. - A Reintroduction of Culture” art show, curated by Drék Davis. The exhibit will feature black artists and spoken word poets as part of a celebration of black creativity and experience.
Dexter, MIHerald-Palladium

Dexter farm aims to be community resource for arts, gardens

DEXTER, Mich. (AP) — It’s a farm perhaps best known for its vegetable stand at the edge of Dancer Road near Dexter. But Dancing Willow Farm wants to become more of a community resource that features artists and offers concerts, community gardens and classes, owners Christopher Lemon and Mai Hitotsuyanagi said.
Advocacybizjournals

For Esperanza Spalding, a vision that includes community and art

An award-winning Portland musician hopes to enlist donors to effectively help advance the area's arts scene while giving something back to the community. Esperanza Spalding, the native Portlander who's collected several Grammies in building a distinguished musical career, wants to build a sanctuary where BIPOC artists can hone their craft. Spalding, whose music deftly explores boundaries of jazz, soul and rock, is seeking to collect $1,000 from 300 donors to help purchase three-quarters of an acre in North Portland.
Lycoming County, PAMilton Daily Standard

Lycoming students present at Art History Symposium

WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College seniors Esmeralda Luna and Kellie Mooney, along with junior Valeria Rivera presented April 9-11 at the SUNY New Paltz Undergraduate Art History Symposium. Luna, a Spanish and political science major with a minor in Latin American studies, presented her talk on “Erasure as Resistance: Ana Teresa...
Newport News-Times

Sitka Center Youth Arts Program presentation set

On Thursday, June 10, at 4 p.m., people of all ages are invited to join Sitka Center for Art and Ecology via Zoom to experience Sitka’s Youth Arts Program, which provides in-school, hands-on art education for 500 pre-kindergarten through sixth grade students at Nestucca Valley Elementary and Garibaldi Grade School in Tillamook County.
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL VISUAL ARTS DEPARTMENT HAVE 13 PIECES OF ART RECEIVE AWARDS

The Crookston High School Visual Arts Department has competed extensively over the years, with each year seeing three to four competitions. Last year, only the Moorhead State Art Show was able to host students and artwork. All other opportunities were canceled, moved, or altered. The Minnesota State High School League...
Litchfield, CTRegister Citizen

The Voice of Art to present Litchfield Art Festival this summer

LITCHFIELD — The Voice of Art will present its outdoor juried show, “Litchfield Art Festival,” featuring fine art and functional art, in two installments this summer. These live and virtual presentations begin with part one at The Litchfield Inn on Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Part two will be at the Goshen Fairgrounds Aug. 28 and 29, also from 10 to 5.
Visual ArtPosted by
Hyde Park Herald

Community Art Fair in Bixler Park canceled for 2021

The Hyde Park Community Art Fair, held annually in Bixler Park, will not take place this year, organizers announced. 21st Century Artisans, the group that puts on the fair, said in a statement to the Herald that the city will not issue permits for the first full weekend in June, when the event usually takes place.