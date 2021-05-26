Cancel
Agriculture

Livestock Monitoring Markets, 2026 - Growing Focus On Livestock Monitoring And Disease Detection

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

DUBLIN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Livestock Monitoring Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering, Livestock Type, Application (Milk Harvesting, Feeding, Breeding, Behavior Monitoring & Control), Farm Size, Application, Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall livestock monitoring market is expected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2021 to USD 2.3 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2021-2026.

Key factors fueling this market's growth include livestock monitoring and disease detection; increasing adoption of IoT and AI by dairy farmers; and substantial cost-saving associated with livestock monitoring management industry.

Growing population of cattle with increasing dairy farms and increasing adoption of livestock monitoring technology in developing countries create a strong demand for livestock monitoring in the midst of COVID-19.

However, high technological cost and limited technical knowledge and skills of farmers restrains the market growth.

"Behavior Monitoring & Control application to hold largest share of livestock monitoring market by 2026"

The livestock monitoring market for behavior monitoring & control application is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing adoption of hardware devices such as sensors, RFID tags & readers, and livestock RFID active collars for early detection of disease in livestock, management of herd, and identification and tracking of livestock.

Increasing awareness among owners regarding livestock monitoring technology along with the increasing popularity of software solutions for animal behavior and health monitoring is fueling market for this application.

" Europe to be largest market for livestock monitoring by 2026"

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the livestock monitoring market during the forecast period. Europe is expected to offer a huge platform for potential growth of the livestock monitoring market. The already existing infrastructure of modern telecommunication offers great potential for the growth of the livestock monitoring market in Europe.

Major Players Profiled:

  • GEA Farm Technologies ( Germany)
  • DeLaval ( Sweden)
  • Afimilk Ltd. ( Israel)
  • BouMatic, LLC (US)
  • Merck Animal Health (US)
  • Dairymaster Ltd. ( Ireland)
  • Lely International NV ( Netherlands)
  • Fancom BV ( Netherlands)
  • Fullwood Packo Ltd. (UK)
  • Nedap NV ( Netherlands)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Focus on Livestock Monitoring and Disease Detection5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies Such as IoT and AI by Dairy Farmers5.2.1.3 Substantial Cost-Saving Achieved Through Adoption of Advanced Livestock Monitoring Products5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Cost of Livestock Monitoring Solutions5.2.2.2 Limited Skillsets and Technology Understanding Among Farmers5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Rise in Number of Dairy Farms and Cattle Population5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Livestock Monitoring Technology in Developing Countries5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulations and Trade Barriers5.2.4.2 Environmental Concerns and Global Warming5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.5 Average Selling Price Analysis5.6 Trade Analysis5.6.1 Import Scenario of Live Animals5.6.2 Export Scenario of Live Animals5.7 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Livestock Monitoring Market5.8 Livestock Monitoring Ecosystem5.9 Case Study Analysis5.9.1 Ghana: Ranchers Remotely Monitoring Their Livestock Using Solutions Provided by Latium5.9.2 Costa View Farms Improved Breeding Rate in Dairy Cows by Adopting Livestock Monitoring Solution Offered by Allflex (Us)5.9.3 Connecterra's ( Netherlands) AI-Based Solution Improving Farm Productivity in Individual Farm in US5.10 Patent Analysis5.10.1 Patent Registrations, 2017-20205.10.2 Livestock Monitoring: Patent Analysis5.10.2.1 Methodology5.10.2.2 Document Type5.10.2.3 Insight5.10.2.4 Allflex (Us)5.11 Technology Trends5.11.1 Key Technologies5.11.1.1 Implementation of AI and Blockchain5.11.2 Adjacent Technologies5.11.2.1 Body Conditioning Scoring (BCS) Systems5.11.2.2 Agriculture Drone5.12 Tariff and Regulations5.12.1 Tariffs5.12.2 Negative Impact of Tariffs on Livestock Market5.13 Government Regulations and Standards5.13.1 Government Regulations5.13.2 Standards5.13.2.1 International Organization for Standardization (Iso)5.13.2.2 International Electronics Symposium (Ies)

Companies Mentioned

  • Afimilk Ltd.
  • Boumatic, LLC
  • Cowmanager B.V.
  • Dairymaster Ltd.
  • Delaval
  • Fancom Bv (Subsidiary of CTB International Corp.)
  • Fullwood Packo Ltd.
  • Gallagher Group Limited
  • GAO Rfid Inc.
  • GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
  • HID Global Corporation
  • Hokofarm-Group Bv
  • Icerobotics Ltd.
  • Infovet
  • Lely International Nv
  • Merck & Co. Inc. (Merck Animal Health)
  • Nedap NV
  • Quantified AG
  • Sensaphone
  • Sum-It Computer Systems, Ltd.
  • Valley Agriculture Software (Vas)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/utmvzs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livestock-monitoring-markets-2026---growing-focus-on-livestock-monitoring-and-disease-detection-301300165.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

