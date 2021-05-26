'Blood on their hands' - Bereaved families react to Cummings over Covid

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. In an explosive, and lengthy, appearance before MPs, Dominic Cummings, the former chief aide to the prime minister, made a series of claims about the government's handling of the pandemic - including that his ex-boss was "unfit for the job". He claimed that thousands of people had died needlessly due to mistakes, Health Secretary Matt Hancock should have been sacked for lying multiple times, and that Boris Johnson had wanted Chris Whitty to inject him with the virus on TV. Mr Cummings also discussed the reasons behind his "infamous trip" to County Durham during the first lockdown - and said it was "complete nonsense" to say that a protective shield had been placed around care homes during the first lockdown.