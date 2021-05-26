Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Chevy Malibu Crashes Through The Roof Of A House, Somehow No One Gets Hurt

Carscoops
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA car ended up crashing into the roof of a house in St. Louis, Missouri on Sunday morning in what has to be one of the most bizarre incidents we’ve ever seen. Local media reports that the white Chevrolet Malibu was being driven down The Legends Parkway in Eureka, St. Louis when it careened off the road and slammed into a pine tree. The sedan then began to flip end-over-end down an embankment before slamming through an iron fence, getting airborne, and smashing nose-first into the roof of the home.

www.carscoops.com
Saint Louis, MOKFVS12

2 firefighters injured when wall of burning home collapses

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two St. Louis firefighters were injured Sunday when part of a burning building collapsed while they were battling the blaze. St. Louis Fire Department spokesman Capt. Garon Mosby said one of the injured firefighters was treated at a local hospital and released Sunday morning. The other...
Saint Louis, MOfirefighternation.com

St. Louis Firefighters Injured in Collapse

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two St. Louis firefighters were injured Sunday when part of a burning building collapsed while they were battling the blaze. St. Louis Fire Department spokesman Capt. Garon Mosby said one of the injured firefighters was treated at a local hospital and released Sunday morning. The other injured firefighter was treated and didn’t need to be taken to the hospital.
KMOV

St. Louis officer caught in North City shootout

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An officer was caught in the middle of a gun battle in north St. Louis overnight. Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, people in two different cars were shooting at each other near Kingshighway and Maple. There was a St. Louis police officer driving in the area who got caught in the middle of the shootout.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Woman shot to death in O'Fallon neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was found shot to death Monday in the O'Fallon neighborhood of St. Louis. The homicide was reported about 6:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Clay Avenue, near Penrose Street and north of Fairground Park. Police said the woman was in her 20s or 30s....
KMOV

Suspect killed, man injured in North City shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A suspect was killed and a man was critically injured in a Sunday evening shooting in north St. Louis. Around 5 p.m. officers were called to the 5900 block of Goodfellow. When they arrived, officers found a man, later identified as a suspect, shot multiple times inside the front door of a building. The man was later taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.