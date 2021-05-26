Chevy Malibu Crashes Through The Roof Of A House, Somehow No One Gets Hurt

A car ended up crashing into the roof of a house in St. Louis, Missouri on Sunday morning in what has to be one of the most bizarre incidents we’ve ever seen. Local media reports that the white Chevrolet Malibu was being driven down The Legends Parkway in Eureka, St. Louis when it careened off the road and slammed into a pine tree. The sedan then began to flip end-over-end down an embankment before slamming through an iron fence, getting airborne, and smashing nose-first into the roof of the home.