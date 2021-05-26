Cancel
Infoblox Ramps Up Philanthropy Efforts With Oxygen Distribution In India

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoblox Inc. , the leader in Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services, is joining nine other companies and more than 500 private donors in supporting SeattleforIndia with a $100,000 donation to distribute critically-needed medical oxygen to Indian hospitals in the country's fight against COVID-19.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc in India, our hearts go out to our Indian colleagues and their families," said Jesper Andersen, CEO of Infoblox. "We are making this donation to come together with our global community and help India, a country where we have strong employee ties, recover from a cruel pandemic."

The donation, among the most substantial Infoblox has made, comes as the company ramps up its work in DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) following the appointment of industry veteran Zafar Brooks to lead Infoblox's efforts in these areas.

Additionally, the company will match employee donations of up to $500 to SeattleforIndia or related non-profits to honor a colleague who lost his battle with COVID-19.

To join Infoblox in donating to COVID-19 relief in India, please go to SeattleforIndia to contribute.

About InfobloxInfoblox delivers the next-level network experience with its Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services. As the pioneer in providing the world's most reliable, secure and automated networks, we are relentless in our pursuit of next level network simplicity. A recognized industry leader, Infoblox has more than 12,000 customers, including more than 70% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at https://www.infoblox.com.

Media Contact lise@infoblox.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infoblox-ramps-up-philanthropy-efforts-with-oxygen-distribution-in-india-301300233.html

SOURCE Infoblox Inc.

