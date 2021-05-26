The War of the Gargantuas (1966): A surprisingly influential Kaiju movie

How can an animated movie about owls be so cool? First of all, it is from the director of 300, Zack Snyder, and he loves stunning folks visually with his movies. Secondly, these owls are in a war and act like soldiers from 300. Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole is a kid fantasy-action animated movie in which the attire of gladiators are worn by owls. May sound ridiculous but keep in mind, it is from a children’s book series. Actually, some parts may be scary for younger kids. But this animated movie is different in its story and it is visually breathtaking.