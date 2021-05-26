The War of the Gargantuas (1966): A surprisingly influential Kaiju movie
Ishirō Honda's The War of the Gargantuas is a fun giant monster (or Kaiju) film, but it makes one thing absolutely clear: If you have giant humanoids attacking people, buildings, and each other, they will look way more like drunken monsters. I'm not sure how to break this down into a neat formula, but you'll have to trust me. Yes, The War of the Gargantuas inevitably seems like a silly movie, but it would be hard to sell a story like this as serious. Right?