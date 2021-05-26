IIROC Trading Halt - BDR

In Western culture, the number 13 is associated with bad luck. However, in Chinese culture, 13 is viewed differently, and is associated with prosperity and good fortune. That might have been part of the reason South Shore Holdings decided to name a property it was expanding in Macau “The 13,” but, in this case, Western culture won. The 13 was once marketed as what would ultimately be “the most luxurious hotel in the world,” complete with a VIP gaming experience that was in a league of its own. That dream never materialized and has met setbacks from the start. The dream has become a nightmare and South Shore can’t get wake up from it fast enough. The company has halted trading as losses mount and financial lenders begin taking possession of assets.