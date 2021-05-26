Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Nets Cover Up Biden Admin Stopped Investigation Into Lab Leak Theory

By Kristine Marsh
News Busters
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning, ABC, NBC and CBS refused to report how the Biden administration allegedly stopped an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. The latest revelation came on the heels of many media outlets suddenly reversing course on the Wuhan lab leak theory, which they previously mocked as a conspiracy.

www.newsbusters.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Cnn#Liberal Media#Nbc#Cbs#Cnn Com#Chinese#The State Department#Washington Post#White House Press#President Joe Biden#Congressional Inquiries#Press Briefings#Contact Abc#Scrutiny#Trump Organization#Questions#Media Outlets#Reporters#Internal Discord
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Health
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Public HealthThe Guardian

The Wuhan lab leak theory

Joe Biden has asked US intelligence services to urgently investigate the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, including the possibility that it began with an accident in a laboratory. The Guardian’s Peter Beaumont looks at the available evidence. When Covid-19 first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, much of the...
Public HealthPioneer Press

Bret Stephens: Media groupthink and the lab-leak theory

If it turns out that the COVID pandemic was caused by a leak from a lab in Wuhan, China, it will rank among the greatest scientific scandals in history: dangerous research, possibly involving ethically dubious techniques that make viruses more dangerous, carried out in a poorly safeguarded facility, thuggishly covered up by a regime more interested in propaganda than human life, catastrophic for the entire world.
Newsday

Return of the COVID lab-leak theory

In the spring of 2020, when the United States was coping with the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some journalists began asking whether the initial outbreak in China could have originated in the biomedical research laboratory in Wuhan through the accidental release of a virus (perhaps altered for the purpose of studying disease). The Washington Post’s Global Opinions columnist Josh Rogin wrote about this scenario; I noted it in an April 2020 column that argued that assigning major responsibility for the pandemic to China’s leadership made sense.
U.S. PoliticsIola Register

Biden right to order review of COVID-19 ‘lab leak’ theory

We don’t yet know where the virus that causes COVID-19, the disease that’s killed nearly 600,000 Americans and 3.5 million globally, came from. SARS-CoV-2 may well have crossed over from a wild animal in an unsanitary wet market in or around Wuhan, China. Or it may have emerged from a lab in that city of 11 million where scientists were studying bat coronaviruses.
ScienceFairbanks Daily News-Miner

The media's dereliction of duty on the lab leak theory

WASHINGTON — With evidence mounting that the coronavirus might have escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, President Joe Biden has reversed course and ordered the U.S. intelligence community to produce a report on the virus’s origins within 90 days — while reporters who until recently could not be bothered to ask tough questions pressed the White House for answers.
U.S. PoliticsRadio NB

FOX News Rundown Extra: China, Biden Administration Under Pressure Over COVID “Lab Leak” Theory

After a tumultuous few weeks, U.S. foreign policy has been under more scrutiny than ever. If recent violence in the Middle East and escalating tensions with the Russians wasn’t putting enough pressure on the Biden Administration, new information suggesting the coronavirus originated in a virology lab in Wuhan, China forced the President to address the geopolitically sensitive theory.
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

With Biden's support, the COVID lab-leak theory goes mainstream

WASHINGTON — For months, the notion that the coronavirus came from a Chinese laboratory studying infectious disease was dismissed as a conspiracy theory, a means for President Donald Trump and his supporters to deflect questions about his handling of the pandemic. That changed this week, with the Biden administration coming...
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

The Sudden Rise of the Coronavirus Lab-Leak Theory

Washington, D.C., has little love for mystery. Politicians prefer the news to supply certainty: two antagonists, clear moral stakes, the chance to take a side. But for more than a year the starting point of the dominant political story, the coronavirus pandemic, has been mysterious. Among conservatives, predisposed to hawkishness toward China, where the virus had come from, attention focussed on the possibility that the COVID-19 pathogen had emerged from a Chinese lab, either by accident or design. Liberals sought a more explicit alignment with scientific investigators, and favored an account in which the virus had migrated naturally from animals to humans, possibly through the Chinese markets where exotic animals are sold for human consumption. The right’s theory, at best, blamed science run amok, and at worst, suspected an unprecedented act of biowarfare. (“It was the ‘incompetence of China,’ and nothing else, that did this mass Worldwide killing,” President Trump tweeted in May, 2020.) The left’s theory blamed an unreconstructed pre-modern approach to wildlife that, instead of protecting it, killed and ate it. For a year, each camp occupied the seats that they liked best: liberals in the mainstream, conservatives on the fringe. This spring, though the evidence for either side has not changed much, there has been news in this area. Scientists and political commentators have become less swift to dismiss the lab-leak theory. And so, the political debate over the pandemic’s origins became a case study in something else: how the political world does and doesn’t change its mind.