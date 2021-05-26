Wahl Hosts 'World's Hairiest Baby Shower' To Support Adoption

STERLING, Ill., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What do babies and beards have in common? They both deserve to be pampered, of course. So, on Saturday, June 5, 2021, men's grooming leader Wahl will host the 'World's Hairiest Baby Shower.' The company is inviting visitors to its mobile barbershop, and for every FREE beard trim Wahl will donate $100 to support adoption. It's all in celebration of Wahl's current 'Most Talented Beard in America' winner Jonathan Brannan, who used his $20,000 prize money last year to complete the adoption of his new son — who finally arrived in April 2021.

"Wahl is dedicated to making the world a 'bearder' place," said Steven Yde, division vice president for Wahl. "What does that mean? We're making a concerted effort to celebrate and support those with beards who are making the world better. Jonathan's story hits close to home for us, as we've been following his family's adoption journey from the beginning. Knowing we had a part in making their dream come true has inspired us to help other families."

Wahl will park its 20-foot mobile barbershop at the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce's Red, White & Blueberry Festival in Brannan's hometown of Ocean Springs, Miss., on June 5, 2021 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. A team of barbers will be giving guys FREE facial hair trims and grooming advice. For every free trim, Wahl will donate $100 to 1720Foundation, an organization that helps families cover the many unexpected costs that come with adoption.

Brannan and his family will be guests of honor at the event, and he'll be on hand to discuss his experience in the life-altering 'Most Talented Beard in America' contest. Wahl launched the contest last year, and the quest to find furry phenoms started by asking men with beards to submit a video of themselves performing a talent. Hundreds of hairy hopefuls entered, 10 finalists were chosen, and public votes determined Brannan's 'do-it-all dad' video was the winner.

The second annual 'Most Talented Beard in America' contest will kick-off in July 2021, and Brannan has some words of encouragement for his bearded brethren. "Take it from me, wear your beard loud and proud, you never know how it could pay off. I took a chance and put myself - and my beard - out there," explained Brannan. "In my family's case, it was literally life changing in that it helped us complete the adoption of our son without worrying about the financial side of the process."

For more information about how Wahl is making the world a 'bearder' place to live, including updates on the upcoming 'Most Talented Beard in America' contest, or for facial hair tips and tools visit WahlUSA.com or follow @WahlGrooming on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Wahl GroomingCelebrating its 102 nd anniversary, Wahl continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. Wahl crossed its centennial milestone by introducing a complete line of personal care products including a beard oil, shampoo, and body wash. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

SOURCE Wahl