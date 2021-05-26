Cancel
COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Analysis |4PL Market Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth Of Over USD 29.05 Billion

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4PL Market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 29.05 Billion at a CAGR of over 7.37%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page research report with TOC and LOE on "4PL Market - Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and the latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our 4PL Market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Information on Latest Trends and Supply Chain Market Information Download Our FREE Sample Report

Insights into the Market Price Trends

  • Suppliers in this market have moderate bargaining power owing to moderate pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants.
  • Buyers can benchmark their preferred pricing models for 4PL Market, Procurement, Management with the wider industry information and identify the cost-saving potential.

Insights to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their 4PL Market requirements. This procurement report answers the following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
  • What are the 4PL Market category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Grab your Free Sample now to unlock further information on other key aspects of this market

Insights into strategies that will help buyers optimize their category management practices. The report answers the following questions:

  • What should be my strategic procurement objectives, activities, and enablers for the 4PL Market category?
  • What negotiation levers can I pull for cost-saving?
  • What are 4PL Market procurement best practices I should be promoting in my supply chain?

Some of the top 4PL Market suppliers enlisted in this report:

This 4PL Market procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Accenture Plc
  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
  • Deutsche Post AG
  • XPO Logistics Inc.
  • United Parcel Service Inc.
  • CEVA Logistics AG
  • A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S
  • Deutsche Bahn AG
  • GEFCO SA
  • Logistics Plus Inc

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Contact Us .

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge: SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo

ContactsSpendEdge Anirban ChoudhuryMarketing ManagerUS: +1 630 984 7340UK: +44 148 459 9299 https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19-impact-and-recovery-analysis-4pl-market-procurement-intelligence-report-forecasts-spend-growth-of-over-usd-29-05-billion-301300197.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

