Lakers To Play First Playoff Game at Staples Center Since 2013 Thursday

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare this article: The Los Angeles Lakers' first-round series will shift to Staples Center Thursday for their first playoff game there since April 28, 2013. While the Lakers treated last Wednesday's play-in game "like a playoff game," this Thursday's game "will be pretty special for our fans," Lakers star LeBron James said. That's what I came here for — to be in a playoff game in front of the Laker faithful.

www.lakers365.com
