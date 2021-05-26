Lakers To Play First Playoff Game at Staples Center Since 2013 Thursday
The Los Angeles Lakers' first-round series will shift to Staples Center Thursday for their first playoff game there since April 28, 2013. While the Lakers treated last Wednesday's play-in game "like a playoff game," this Thursday's game "will be pretty special for our fans," Lakers star LeBron James said. That's what I came here for — to be in a playoff game in front of the Laker faithful.