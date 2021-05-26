Cancel
Minnesota State

History Channel's 'American Pickers' coming back to MN to film this summer

By Melissa Turtinen
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
American Pickers, Facebook

American Pickers, the History Channel hit, is set to return to Minnesota in search of hidden treasures.

The show is a documentary series that follows skilled "pickers" Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, as well as shop manager Danielle Colby, as they travel the country on the hunt for valuable antiques that may be hidden in piles of junk.

They earn a living by finding exceptional items in junkyards, barns and basements and then restoring the forgotten relics, all while meeting new people and hearing their stories.

And they're set to hit the road this summer on a cross-country trip that includes stops in Minnesota and Wisconsin, Cineflix, the producers of the show, said in a Facebook post.

Producers are planning to stop in the states in July and are looking for private collections to "pick" through.

Those who are interested can email americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 1-855-OLD-RUST. Include your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos.

The last time the show came to Minnesota to film was in November 2019, making stops in Wadena and Verndale, Forum News Service says.

American Pickers is in its 22nd season, with new episodes airing at 8 p.m. on Mondays on the History Channel.

