Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

A Comprehensive Profile Of California's "Homegrown" Coronavirus

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In January 2021, reports of a new coronavirus variant that had emerged in California raised many concerns. Preliminary data suggested that it is more transmissible than the unmutated strains of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) from which it evolved.

Now, a multifaceted collaboration between researchers at UC San Francisco, Gladstone Institutes, and other organizations across California provides a comprehensive portrait of the variant—including its interaction with the immune system and its potential to spread.

"Our findings suggest that California's homegrown variant can infect people who already had COVID-19, but that it is vulnerable to vaccines," says Charles Chiu, MD, PhD, director of the UCSF-Abbott Viral Diagnostics and Discovery Center, and one of the co-senior authors of the study published in the journal Cell. He helped discover and report the new variant as a "variant of concern" earlier this year to the Centers for Disease Control and other health agencies.

"The take-home message is that everyone should get vaccinated, even if you've been infected before," says Chiu. The new findings appear in the journal Cell.

Tracking the Rise of the New Variant

Like all viruses, SARS-CoV-2 mutates over time, and new variants with distinct combinations of mutations arise continuously. Not all variants are cause for concern, but some variants appear to spread faster than others. This is thought to be due to mutations that enhance the function of the virus's spike protein, which it uses to latch onto and infect human cells.

California's variant actually comes in two different forms, dubbed B.1.427 and B.1.429, and each have a unique combination of mutations. But they are paired as a single variant because they share a few distinct mutations that affect the spike protein.

"When this variant emerged in California, it was important to determine how much of a risk it might pose," says Melanie Ott, MD, PhD, director of the Gladstone Institute of Virology and a co-senior author on the study. "But we needed to sequence—or analyze—its genome and conduct follow-up experiments to really understand it."

The researchers sequenced samples from 2,172 COVID-19 swab tests conducted in dozens of California counties. Analysis of the sequences suggested that the variant emerged in May 2020 and subsequently gave rise to the two current forms.

Between September 1, 2020, and January 29, 2021, the prevalence of the variant in the sequenced samples rose from 0 percent to more than 50 percent of cases. Its transmissibility appeared to be as much as 24 percent higher than unmutated viral strains, and people infected with the new variant had two times more virus present in their swab samples than people infected with unmutated strains.

"In a matter of months, this variant went from being practically undetectable to being the predominant variant circulating in California," says Raul Andino, PhD, a professor of microbiology and immunology at UCSF, and a co-senior author on the study.

Lab Tests Reveal Variant's Characteristics

Next, the researchers sought to better understand how the distinct mutations to the spike protein affected the California variant's ability to infect human cells.

To perform these studies safely, Ott and her team at Gladstone generated "pseudoviruses," harmless viruses that contain SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins with different mutations. This allowed the scientists to compare how the mutations affect the virus's ability to infect both individual cells and lung organoids—lab-grown, multicellular, miniature versions of a lung.

Specifically, the researchers compared three different spike protein mutations: two that are found in the California variant, and one that is commonly found in predominant variants worldwide. They found that pseudoviruses with one of the California variant's mutations, known as L452R, was better able to infect human cells than pseudoviruses carrying other mutations.

"This suggests that the L452R mutation enhances the ability of the virus to enter a cell, which could explain why the California variant has increased transmissibility," Ott says.

The researchers also conducted lab experiments to study how well the immune system's antibodies can neutralize—or block infection by—the new variant. They tested the variant against blood samples from people who had received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, as well as from people who had previously been infected with what was most likely an unmutated form of SARS-CoV-2.

These experiments showed that the new variant was only moderately neutralized by antibodies from previously infected patients. But antibodies from vaccinated patients showed a higher degree of neutralization.

"Our results send a very strong message that, even if you've already had COVID-19, you may not necessarily be protected against reinfection by this variant," Andino says. "However, the vaccines do appear to protect against it."

Remaining Vigilant

These findings highlight the importance of getting vaccinated—and making sure to receive both doses to maximize the effects of vaccination. This is in line with research on other concerning variants emerging around the world.

"It appears that vaccination largely remains effective against all of the circulating variants that are known so far," Chiu says.

However, Chiu notes, the new study underscores the need for a robust surveillance system to closely monitor the emergence and spread of new variants. Such a system was lacking in California at the time the new variant emerged, Chiu says, but recent improvements mean that future variants may be detected more quickly.

"We are entering a new phase of the pandemic, where the virus continues to spread despite the availability of vaccines," Andino says. "We may eventually see the emergence of a variant that's partially or completely resistant to vaccination, so we must stay vigilant."

Ott notes that this is a quickly evolving situation, because it is unclear for how long the new variant will remain prevalent in California or other locations. In fact, a different variant known as B.1.1.7 is currently increasing in prevalence in California.

"What's more, our antibody experiments were performed with blood plasma from newly vaccinated people, so it will be important to see how the vaccine holds up in the long term," Ott says.

For now, the researchers are getting to know the new variant in even greater detail. They are conducting studies in animal models to tease out any subtle differences between the two lineages, which have so far appeared to be quite similar. They are also examining patient data to see if the new variant causes more severe cases of COVID-19 than other variants.

Key to the new findings and ongoing investigations is the researchers' dedication to fruitful collaboration.

"Our work is a great example of how the scientific community has rapidly risen to the occasion in a time of need and concern for the public," Ott says. "With this collaborative sprit, we are reaching across institutions and scientific disciplines; just doing whatever is necessary to help."

About the Study

The study entitled " Transmission, infectivity, and neutralization of a spike L452R SARS-CoV-2 variant," was published online by the journal Cell as a pre-proof on April 20, 2021.

Other authors of the study include Xianding Deng, Venice Servellita, Candace Wang, Alicia Sotomayor-González, Dustin R. Glasner, Kevin R. Reyes, Amelia S. Gliwa, Nikitha P. Reddy, and Claudia Sanchez San Martin of UCSF and the UCSF-Abbott Viral Diagnostics and Discovery Center; Miguel A. Garcia-Knight, Scot Federman, Jing Cheng, Joanna Balcerek, Jordan Taylor, Jessica A. Streithorst, Steve Miller, Peter V. Lidsky, and Yinghong Xiao of UCSF; Mir M. Khalid, Bharath Sreekumar, Pei-Yi Chen, Ursula Schulze-Gahmen, Taha Y. Taha, Jennifer Hayashi, Camille R. Simoneau, Renuka Kumar, and Sarah McMahon of Gladstone; Mary Kate Morris, Alex Espinosa, Chantha Kath, Monica Haw, John Bell, Jill K. Hacker, Carl Hanson, and Debra A. Wadford of the California Department of Public Health; Peera Hemarajata and Nicole M. Green of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health; Carlos Anaya and Donna Ferguson of the Monterey County Department of Public Health; and Phillip A. Frankino, Haridha Shivram, Liana F. Lareau, and Stacia K. Wyman of UC Berkeley.

The research was supported by the Innovative Genomics Institute, Emergent Ventures, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Roddenberry Foundation, and the National Institutes of Health (grants R33-AI129455 and 5DP1DA038043).

About Gladstone Institutes

To ensure our work does the greatest good, Gladstone Institutes focuses on conditions with profound medical, economic, and social impact—unsolved diseases. Gladstone is an independent, nonprofit life science research organization that uses visionary science and technology to overcome disease. It has an academic affiliation with the University of California, San Francisco.

Media Contact: Julie Langelier | Assistant Director, Communications | julie.langelier@gladstone.org | 415.734.50001650 Owens Street, San Francisco, CA 94158 | gladstone.org | @GladstoneInst

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-comprehensive-profile-of-californias-homegrown-coronavirus-301300220.html

SOURCE Gladstone Institutes

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
316
Followers
19K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Human Diseases#Health Data#Independent Research#Uc San Francisco#Gladstone Institutes#University Of California#Emergent Ventures#Roddenberry Foundation#Uc Berkeley#Peera Hemarajata#Antibodies#Infection#Prevalence#Mutations#Collaboration#Predominant Variants#Infect Human Cells#Unsolved Diseases#Patient Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Biology
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Microbiology
Related
Washington Statesanjuanjournal.com

Public health funding will improve service, outcomes in Washington state

Submitted by the Washington State Department of Health. Public health support and outcomes are set to improve for all people across Washington state now that Governor Jay Inslee has signed the budget recently passed by the Washington State Legislature. The budget for the current biennium, and future budgets, will allow the Department of Health (DOH), along with its partners in local jurisdictions and tribes, to improve public health across the state.
Health Servicescontagionlive.com

Public Health Watch: Evolution of COVID-19 Treatment in US Hospitals

Analysis of medications used in California hospitals over the course of 2020 highlights “evidence-based decisions.”. If there is a lesson by society as whole over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic (other than being better prepared for the next infectious disease-related crisis, of course), it is that we need to look at the bright side.
California StateEast Bay Times

Alameda County wasted most coronavirus vaccine doses in California

A Bay Area county sits atop an unfortunate list. Alameda County has wasted more coronavirus vaccine doses than any other county in California, according to The Sacramento Bee, which based its reporting on data obtained through a public records request. The data, which the Bee shared with this news organization,...
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
PharmaceuticalsNew York Post

US launches study mixing COVID-19 booster vaccine regimens

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has initiated an early-stage study testing mixed COVID-19 booster vaccine schedules among fully vaccinated adults. The goal is to understand safety and immune responses following mixed boosted regimens, should booster vaccines become necessary. The NIAID-funded study involves some 150 people who already received one...
Public Healthkhn.org

Little-Known Illnesses Turning Up in Covid Long-Haulers

The day Dr. Elizabeth Dawson was diagnosed with covid-19 in October, she awoke feeling as if she had a bad hangover. Four months later she tested negative for the virus, but her symptoms have only worsened. Dawson is among what one doctor called “waves and waves” of “long-haul” covid patients...
Pharmaceuticalsdoctorslounge.com

NIH Starts Trial Assessing ‘Mix & Match’ COVID-19 Vaccine Approach

WEDNESDAY, June 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There is a new clinical trial underway to assess the safety and effectiveness of mixing different types of booster shots in adults who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. "Although the vaccines currently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration offer strong protection against COVID-19, we need to prepare for the possibility of needing booster shots to counter waning immunity and to keep pace with an evolving virus," said Anthony Fauci, M.D., director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH). NIAID is leading the trial. "The results of this trial are intended to inform public health policy decisions on the potential use of mixed vaccine schedules should booster doses be indicated," Fauci added in an NIH news release.
Collegesumn.edu

U of M receives CDC funding to sequence 6,000 COVID samples

The University of Minnesota Genomics Center (UMGC) announced today it has received funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to conduct genome sequencing on 6,000 COVID-19 samples to aid national and global viral surveillance efforts. The nearly $750,000 contract will allow UMGC to sequence samples of SARS-CoV-2,...
ScienceArs Technica

Researchers show neutralizing antibodies correlate with COVID protection

From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of researchers' nagging questions involved trying to understand what constitutes immunity to future infections. People who had been infected by the virus produced varying amounts of antibodies, and it wasn't clear what levels were needed to provide protection. Similar issues applied to figuring out how long protection lasted, given that antibody levels appeared to decline over time. Those questions have implications for whether we will eventually need booster shots to maintain our immunity.
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Former CDC director says he got death threats from scientists after expressing support for Covid ‘lab leak’ theory

Robert Redfield, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says he received death threats after he publicly said he believed the coronavirus “escaped” from a lab in Wuhan, China. “Certainly a lab-based origin is one possibility,” Dr Walensky told CNBC in May.“I was threatened and ostracized because I proposed another hypothesis,” Mr Redfield told Vanity Fair in a story published on Thursday. “I expected it from politicians. I didn’t expect it from science.”Mr Redfield told CNN in March that he believed the virus “most likely” originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where scientists were studying...
Public HealthEurekAlert

Clinical Trial Evaluating Mixed COVID-19 Vaccine Schedules Begins

The National Institutes of Health has started a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in which adult volunteers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will receive booster doses of different COVID-19 vaccines to determine the safety and immunogenicity of mixed boosted regimens. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of NIH, is leading and funding the study through the Infectious Diseases Clinical Research Consortium, a clinical trials network that encompasses the Institute's long-standing Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Units (VTEUs).
CancerEurekAlert

Oncotarget: The comprehensive genomic profiling test, GEM ExTra®

Oncotarget published "Analytic validation and clinical utilization of the comprehensive genomic profiling test, GEM ExTra®" which reported that the authors developed and analytically validated a comprehensive genomic profiling assay, GEM ExTra, for patients with advanced solid tumors that uses Next Generation Sequencing to characterize whole exomes employing a paired tumor-normal subtraction methodology.