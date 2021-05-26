Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

PyroGenesis Successfully Ships First Commercial Samples Of Additive Manufacturing Plasma-Atomized Titanium Powder

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

MONTREAL, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. ( http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or "PyroGenesis"), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powders, environmentally friendly plasma waste-to-energy systems and clean plasma torch products, is pleased to announce today that, further to its Press Release dated May 12 th, 2021, the Company has shipped its first commercial samples of plasma-atomized titanium powder to a client (the "Client"). This Client serves the aerospace industry, and will remain confidential for competitive reasons.

"These are the first samples shipped using PyroGenesis' cutting-edge Additive Manufacturing ("AM") NexGen™ powder production line," said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis. "Of note, these powders were not shipped to the tier one global aerospace company referred in our April 20 th Press Release, but is in addition to that order which is in process as well."

"This shipment represents the first of many expected shipments of PyroGenesis' titanium powder," added Mr. Massimo Dattilo, Vice President of PyroGenesis Additive. "We are now in a position to fulfill the backlog of demand for our powders and we anticipate that these shipments will lead to further qualification steps and/or commercial orders. While waiting for our cutting-edge NexGen™ powder production line to come on stream, we have developed solid relationships with many major players in the aerospace, biomedical, and automotive sectors. Separately, and as we have mentioned in the past, the NexGen™ powder production process has resonance beyond titanium alloys, and we are eager to begin addressing these markets as well."

The NexGen™ production line incorporates several revolutionary improvements such as the highest published production rate known to management, lower CAPEX, lower OPEX,while at the same time providing a narrower particle size distribution. PyroGenesis is entering the AM powder market with a production line which management believes is the low-cost producer in its class. As previously disclosed, PyroGenesis is currently filling orders from several major top-tier aerospace companies, and OEMs.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and products. The Company provides its engineering and manufacturing expertise and its turnkey process equipment packages to customers in the defense, metallurgical, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing), and environmental industries. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office and its 3,800 m 2 and 2,940 m 2 manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The Company's core competencies allow PyroGenesis to provide innovative plasma torches, plasma waste processes, high-temperature metallurgical processes, and engineering services to the global marketplace. PyroGenesis' operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified. For more information, please visit www.pyrogenesis.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward- looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Corporation's current expectation and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Corporation with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Corporation's ongoing filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com , or at www.sec.gov . Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

For further information please contact: Rodayna Kafal, Vice President, IR/Comms. and Strategic BDPhone: (514) 937-0002, E-mail: ir@pyrogenesis.com RELATED LINK: http://www.pyrogenesis.com/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
333
Followers
19K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industry#Additive Manufacturing#Powders#Advanced Manufacturing#Advanced Materials#Pyrogenesis Canada Inc#Company#Client#Pyrogenesis Additive#Iso 9001 2015 And As9100d#Corporation#Toronto Stock Exchange#Llc#Nexgen#Plasma Waste Processes#Titanium Alloys#Commercial Orders#Innovative Plasma Torches#Automotive Sectors#Oems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Businesstctmagazine.com

ASTM International partners with Canadian HI-AM Network to develop 3D printing standards

ASTM International has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Canada-based NSERC Network for Holistic Innovation in Additive Manufacturing (HI-AM Network) to develop additive manufacturing standards. The HI-AM Network comprises 19 additive manufacturing experts from seven Canadian Universities and is working to address the challenges that slow the adoption...
Indianapolis, INchemengonline.com

Vertellus to acquire specialties manufacturer IM Chemicals

Vertellus (Indianapolis, Ind.) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire ESIM Chemicals’ intermediates and specialties division, IM Chemicals, a leading provider of specialty chemical products serving the pharmaceutical, coatings, and fuel & lubricant markets. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals. Founded in 1857, Vertellus is a leading provider...
Technology3DPrint.com

INTAMSYS is leading the trend of high-performance multi-material industrial FDM production-level applications @TCT Asia

For the 2021 edition of the TCT Asia exhibition, INTAMSYS, the world’s leading high-performance material 3D printing equipment supplier, exhibited a variety of high-performance multi-material systems & filaments. Among those, the FUNMAT PRO 610 HT, INTAMSYS’s innovative flagship was showcased during the event, and received a tremendous attention. Its advanced...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Global Lignin Markets Report 2021-2031: Future Outlook, Production, Capacities & Profiles Of 75 Producers

DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Lignin 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Lignin is the second most abundant renewable biopolymer on Earth and the largest natural source of aromatic monomers. Wood pulping and other biorefinery industries extract more than 50 million tonnes of lignin annually, but only ~2% is recovered for utilization in applications.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Outlook On The Human Machine Interface Global Market To 2026 - By Component, Configuration, Technology Type, End-use Industry And Region

DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Machine Interface Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global human machine interface market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. A human machine interface (HMI) is a component in electronic devices...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Company Insights For The Local Messengers And Local Delivery Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has identified the adoption of live tracking as a major trend for the local messengers and local delivery industry. Delivery companies are increasingly implementing live tracking software applications that use GPS to provide real-time delivery updates to customers and enhance customer service. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on local messengers and local delivery companies, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Photovoltaic Inverter Market To Grow By USD 1.48 Billion: COVID-19 Focused Report|Evolving Opportunities With ABB Ltd. And Eaton Corp. Plc|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The photovoltaic inverter market is expected to grow by USD 1.48 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the photovoltaic inverter market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Technavio's...
Businesspharmaceutical-technology.com

Kiskun Meridian Stainless-Steel Barrels

Kiskun Meridian has a 40-year history of manufacturing high-precision equipment and machines of stainless steel. Our main profile is the construction of individual state-of-the-art solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. The objectives are to support our customers in the optimization of their performance. Our vision is to have a leading position in our market by our commitment to quality, innovation and to provide added value with our products.
Businessbostonnews.net

Medical Device Additive Manufacturing Market is expected to reach US$ 4,440.5 Mn With a CAGR of 16.2% from Till 2027 With 3D Systems, Inc., GE Additives, Materialise NV, 3T Additive Manufacturing Limited, Renishaw plc, and others

According to our new market research study on "Medical Device Additive Manufacturing Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis– by Technology, Product, and Application," the market is expected to reach US$ 4,440.5 million by 2027 from US$ 1,350.4 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2020 to 2027. Factors such increasing demand for additive manufacturing in healthcare, and rising incidence of musculoskeletal and dental diseases are expected to boost the growth of the global medical device additive manufacturing market. However, the market is limited by exorbitant costs of automated medical device additive manufacturing during the forecast period.
BusinessAzom.com

Picosun’s PicoArmour TM Reduces Semiconductor Manufacturing Costs

ESPOO, Finland, 2nd of June 2021 – Picosun Group has pending patent rights for an ALD enabled corrosion protection solution against plasma etch that will bring benefits in semiconductor fabrication processes in terms of throughput, film uniformity and conformality. With PicoArmour TM the corrosion protection can be achieved more efficiently compared with the industry solutions commonly used today.
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

Specialized tools for geothermal energy via additive manufacturing

Additive manufacturing can make the design and production of specialized tools for geothermal energy cheaper and more efficient, according to a study by Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Geothermal is a renewable energy resource that requires specialized tools for drilling in harsh subsurface environments. The tools are typically produced in low...
Businessadditivemanufacturing.media

Matsuura Launches Metal Additive Manufacturing Production Services

Matsuura, a North American provider of metal 3D printing and high-speed milling, is offering quick-turn prototyping for producing a wide range of parts, including unique functional prototypes and low- to mid-volume production runs. “Matsuura’s Metal Additive Manufacturing Service Bureau is now providing the production of 3D metal printed and machined...
Industrybuffalonynews.net

ZEN Graphene Solutions Develops Fuel Additive

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, next-gen nanomaterials technology company, is pleased to announce that it has developed a stable diesel fuel additive, which increased the performance of diesel fuel by up to 10% in initial testing. These tremendous early results can be improved further through additional optimization work. ZEN has filed a provisional patent for this graphene-based fuel additive technology.
Aerospace & Defense3DPrint.com

Maxar and Zenith Tecnica 3D Printed 260 Titanium Parts for Satellites

Space technology pioneer Maxar has been using additively manufactured parts in orbit since 2016. Since then, the company has launched more than 20 spacecraft with 3D printed parts made from aluminum, titanium, and plastic, totaling more than 2,500 components. As part of its successful strategy to incorporate 3D printed parts in its manufacturing process, Maxar recently celebrated a successful five-year partnership with New Zealand-based titanium 3D printing manufacturer Zenith Tecnica. The companies announced they have printed 260 titanium parts for five spacecraft and are currently producing more than 270 additional components for eight new satellites.
IndustryEntrepreneur

Startup Spotlight: UAE-Born Immensa Is Tackling A US$165 Billion Untapped Market Opportunity With Its Additive Manufacturing Technologies

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Founded in 2016 by Fahmi Al Shawwa, Immensa specializes in manufacturing spare parts in the oil and gas industry. “Spare parts are the Achilles heel of the global oil and gas industry,” explains Al Shawwa. “Operators are often forced to maintain extensive inventories of a large variety parts and components to try and minimize production losses resulting from equipment breakdowns. Despite investing hundreds of millions of dollars in slow-moving inventory, companies still suffer billions of dollars of lost production value each year.”
Healththefabricator.com

‘Good vibes’ at the Additive Manufacturing Users Group Conference

AMUG members waited a long time to wrap up their 32nd annual conference. Originally scheduled for March 22-26, 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the event back until May 2-6, 2021. But based on conversations I had with 15 or so attendees at the Orlando, Fla., conference, it was worth the wait.
Industryhawaiitelegraph.com

American Manganese Sends Sample from RecycLiCo Process to International Cathode Manufacturer

RecycLiCo™ Sample Outperformed Commercial Grade Cathode Precursor Purity. SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ('AMY' or the 'Company'), a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling, is pleased to report that the recycled product, produced from recycled NCA (lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxide) cathode waste has been shipped to an international cathode manufacturer for the purpose of validating whether the material can be integrated into their production.
EngineeringScience Now

Material-structure-performance integrated laser-metal additive manufacturing

You are currently viewing the abstract. Metallic components are the cornerstone of modern industries such as aviation, aerospace, automobile manufacturing, and energy production. The stringent requirements for high-performance metallic components impede the optimization of materials selection and manufacturing. Laser-based additive manufacturing (AM) is a key strategic technology for technological innovation and industrial sustainability. As the number of applications increases, so do the scientific and technological challenges. Because laser AM has domain-by-domain (e.g., point-by-point, line-by-line, and layer-by-layer) localized forming characteristics, the requisite for printing process and performance control encompasses more than six orders of magnitude, from the microstructure (nanometer- to micrometer-scale) to macroscale structure and performance of components (millimeter- to meter-scale). The traditional route of laser-metal AM follows a typical “series mode” from design to build, resulting in a cumbersome trial-and-error methodology that creates challenges for obtaining high-performance goals.