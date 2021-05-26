Cancel
Insights On The Global Automotive Double Wishbone Suspension System Market 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Threats - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive double wishbone suspension system market is expected to grow by $ 1.72 bn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES

The growing demand for SUVs and pick-up trucks, increasing demand for high-performance vehicles, and engineering benefits of double wishbone suspension systems are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as fluctuating costs of raw materials, a sharp decline in automobile production and sales, and adoption of multi-link suspension systems will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-double-wishbone-suspension-system-market-industry-analysis

Automotive Double Wishbone Suspension System Market: Application Landscape

SUVs segment led the market in 2020 and will continue to lead the market growth during the forecast period. The introduction of multiple subsegments in the SUV segment has ensured the availability of multiple types of SUVs at various price points. The demand for SUVs is high in Europe and several emerging markets in APAC, apart from North America. SUVs are considered safe, reliable, and economical.

Automotive Double Wishbone Suspension System Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 45% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the automotive double wishbone suspension system market in the region.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include: Automotive Parking Sensors Market by Product, Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The automotive parking sensors market size has the potential to grow by USD 7.28 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample

Commercial Vehicle Instrument Cluster Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The commercial vehicle instrument cluster market size is expected to grow by 3.78 mn units and record a CAGR of 2.94% during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample

Companies Covered:

  • BorgWarner Inc.
  • Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • Mobex Global
  • Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Schaeffler AG
  • Showa Corp.
  • Tenneco Inc.
  • thyssenkrupp AG
  • Yorozu Corp.
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • COVID-19 impact on consumer discretionary sector
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Analysis
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • SUVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MPVs and pickup trucks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • High performance vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • ATVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Competitive scenario
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BorgWarner Inc.
  • Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • Mobex Global
  • Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Schaeffler AG
  • Showa Corp.
  • Tenneco Inc.
  • thyssenkrupp AG
  • Yorozu Corp.
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-double-wishbone-suspension-system-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-global-automotive-double-wishbone-suspension-system-market-2021-2025-covid-19-analysis-drivers-restraints-opportunities-and-threats---technavio-301300201.html

SOURCE Technavio

