Insights On The Global Automotive Double Wishbone Suspension System Market 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Threats - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive double wishbone suspension system market is expected to grow by $ 1.72 bn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES

The growing demand for SUVs and pick-up trucks, increasing demand for high-performance vehicles, and engineering benefits of double wishbone suspension systems are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as fluctuating costs of raw materials, a sharp decline in automobile production and sales, and adoption of multi-link suspension systems will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-double-wishbone-suspension-system-market-industry-analysis

Automotive Double Wishbone Suspension System Market: Application Landscape

SUVs segment led the market in 2020 and will continue to lead the market growth during the forecast period. The introduction of multiple subsegments in the SUV segment has ensured the availability of multiple types of SUVs at various price points. The demand for SUVs is high in Europe and several emerging markets in APAC, apart from North America. SUVs are considered safe, reliable, and economical.

Automotive Double Wishbone Suspension System Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 45% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the automotive double wishbone suspension system market in the region.

Companies Covered:

BorgWarner Inc.

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mobex Global

Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co. Ltd.

Schaeffler AG

Showa Corp.

Tenneco Inc.

thyssenkrupp AG

Yorozu Corp.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

COVID-19 impact on consumer discretionary sector

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

SUVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MPVs and pickup trucks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

High performance vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ATVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

