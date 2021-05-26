Cancel
Violent Crimes

Gordon Ramsay's Daughter Holly Recalls Being Hospitalized for PTSD After Sexual Assault

By Corinne Heller
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Gordon Ramsay Talks Going to "Hell and Back" A Second Time. Gordon Ramsay's 21-year-old daughter Holly Ramsay says she was sexually assaulted three years ago and underwent treatment at a mental health facility. Speaking on her new podcast 21 & Over With Holly Ramsay on Tuesday, May 25, she...

