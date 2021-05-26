First Farmers Bank & Trust, Lafayette Aviators Announce Partnership

Cancel
Lafayette, IN, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Farmers Bank & Trust and the Lafayette Aviators are excited to announce a multi-faceted, multi-year partnership. First Farmers Bank & Trust will have highly visible signage throughout the ballpark, including being the exclusive presenting partner of Loeb Stadium's all-new, gorgeous suite level. Additionally, First Farmer's Bank & Trust will sponsor 3 different local non-profits, which will include a check presentation to each night's non-profit organization. First Farmers Bank & Trust will also be sponsoring a t-shirt giveaway during the season and they will be the title sponsor of the Field of Dreams program, which allows youth baseball players to stand next to their favorite Aviators players during the playing of the National Anthem each game.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with the Lafayette Aviators for the inaugural season in Loeb stadium. Family fellowship and community involvement are a significant part of the corporate culture at First Farmers Bank & Trust and this is a perfect avenue to support the community as we continue to grow our business in the greater Tippecanoe County area" , Tade J. Powell, Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Relations.

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $2.3 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana. First Farmers Bank & Trust has offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois.

First Farmers Financial Corp is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. "OTCQX" exchange under the ticker symbol: FFMR

Tade J PowellFirst Farmers Bank & Trust 765-293-4162tade.powell@ffbt.com

