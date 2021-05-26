SANTA FE, N.M., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Festival will provide artist space to more than 500 Native Artists during the 2021 Santa Fe Indian Market.

The three-day public event is free to all visitors. Native Artists interested in showing have two tiers of representation; free outdoor tented booths, and premium indoor booths for a fee. There will be a variety of food trucks and entertainment throughout the weekend. Parking is free and plentiful.

A ticketed VIP Preview Event will be hosted at the Resort on Thursday evening with cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and live entertainment.

Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino is located 15 minutes north of Santa Fe, on the Pueblo of Pojoaque.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our resilience this past year as we begin to advance Native artistry and creativity. Pathways will feature artist booths, live music, and amazing food all in the kind of event that is fun, personal and free. This past year we have promoted staying connected virtually with free workshops, classes, artist masks, artist grants and online markets - but now we hope to reconnect with our Native Arts community," said Karl Duncan, Executive Director of the Poeh Cultural Center.

Over the past 15 months the Pueblo of Pojoaque has faithfully contributed its resources to helping communities around New Mexico by providing housing for emergency responders, medical teams, quarantined tribal members, hosted food distribution programs, as well as vaccination and testing clinics. PATHWAYS: NATIVE ARTS FESTIVAL embraces the Pueblo's commitment to economic growth and support of Native Arts.

Additional details will be announced soon. Please visit www.poehcenter.org for updates.

Contact:

Name: Betsy Donnelly Phone: 913 208 5400 Email: Betsy@trailheadmarketingteam.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buffalo-thunder-opens-its-doors-to-500-artists-during-2021-indian-market-301300205.html

SOURCE Buffalo Thunder; Poeh Cultural Center