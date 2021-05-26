newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Century Fasteners Corp. - Charles J. Salley, Hired

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

ELMHURST, N.Y., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp. ( www.CenturyFasteners.com) has hired fastener industry expert Charles J. Salley as the Western Regional Sales Manager.

About Charles J. Salley

Charles J. Salley brings 40 years of aerospace fastening experience in commercial, military, and space. Experience includes product applications, engineering, manufacturing, supplier relationships and cost saving inventory management programs. Charles has had previous responsibility for managing some of the largest aerospace VMI programs in North America. In addition, Charles has vast sales management experience in domestic and international aerospace markets with major OEM's and distributors. As Western Regional Sales Manager, Charles will be responsible for account development, sales growth and customer relationships within the Century Fasteners western region.

Charles is a graduate of the University of Southern California ( USC), Los Angeles, CA. and is Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certified.

The Western Regional Sales Manager, reports to the Director of Sales, David Clark.

About Century Fasteners Corp.

Century Fasteners Corp. is a Master Distributor of fastener and non-fastener components to the military, aerospace, electronics, automotive, sheet metal fabrication, contract manufacturing, telecommunications and medical industries. The ISO and AS certified company stocks more than 100,000 discrete parts, and offers a wide variety of value-added services, including VMI in-plant programs, custom kitting, engineering services, and supply chain management solutions. Century Fasteners Corp. is an authorized stocking distributor for Cherry Aerospace ( www.CherryAerospace.com).Visit us online to learn about the products and services offered by Century Fasteners Corp. www.CenturyFasteners.com. Media contact: John RingoldCentury Fasteners Corp.Director of Marketing800-221-0769 jringold@centuryfasteners.com www.centuryfasteners.comPhoto(s): https://www.prlog.org/12871213Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-fasteners-corp--charles-j-salley-hired-301300174.html

SOURCE Century Fasteners Corp.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
271
Followers
18K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Major
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Sales Management#Engineering Manager#Aerospace Engineering#Sales Manager#Centuryfasteners Com#Western Regional Sales#Iso#Cherry Aerospace#Cherryaerospace Com#Prlog View#Vmi#Usc#Engineering Services#Contract Manufacturing#Medical Industries#Major Oem#Inventory Management#Telecommunications#Prnewswire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The AZEK Company To Present At William Blair's 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) ("AZEK" or the "Company"), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance, and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and Versatex® and AZEK Trim®, announced that Jesse Singh, Chief Executive Officer, and Ralph Nicoletti, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

CareDx Announces Strategic Minority Investment In Miromatrix

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced it has closed a minority investment in Miromatrix, a biotechnology company working to eliminate the need for an organ transplant waiting list through the development of implantable engineered biological organs. CareDx and Miromatrix have also agreed to collaborate on certain research and development activities using CareDx technology.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

VG Acquisition Corp. Receives Expected Notification From NYSE Related To Delayed Quarterly Report

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VG Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") today announced it received a notice on May 25, 2021 from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") indicating that as a result of the Company's failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the "Quarterly Report"), the Company no longer complies with the continued listing requirements set forth in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. The notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company's securities, which will continue to trade on the NYSE, subject to the Company's compliance with other applicable continued listing requirements.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Proactive Talent Expands With Launch Of New Retention Services

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proactive Talent has long been a strategic partner in building amazing talent programs for attracting and hiring talent for startups up to midsize companies. Today, Proactive Talent continues its unprecedented growth with the launch of a third pillar of services aimed at helping companies improve employee retention. The new options for Retain Services are Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Learning and Development, and Coaching and Advisory services.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. - DBDR

NEW YORK, May 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. ("DBDR" or the "Company")(DBDR) relating to its proposed acquisition of CompoSecure Holdings, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, DBDR will acquire CompoSecure through a reverse merger, with CompoSecure emerging as a publicly traded company.
Businesshigh-profile.com

DPS Group Hires Kashuba

Boston – DPS Group announced it has added Kurt Kashuba as director of construction. Reporting to Carl Bradbury, senior director of construction at DPS Group, Kashuba will oversee all field staff in the construction management group and work closely with clients to ensure the successful execution of capital projects. Kashuba...
Businesswastetodaymagazine.com

Rudy Streng named CEO of Miller Environmental Group Inc.

Global Recruiters (GRN) of McKinney announced the placement of Rudy Streng as the new CEO of Miller Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) on May 25. Headquartered in Calverton, New York, MEG is a provider of environmental, remediation and emergency response services in the eastern United States. Streng comes to MEG with...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Industrial Magnetics, Inc. Announces 36,000 Sq. Ft. Addition to Manufacturing Facility

BOYNE CITY, Mich. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Industrial Magnetics, Inc. recently announced a 36,000 sq. ft. addition to the manufacturing facility in Boyne City, MI. The large addition will more than double the existing manufacturing space. The project strategically supports the steady business growth from existing and new products, the growth of key channel partners, and the recent acquisition of Walker Magnetics.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

TUSCAN HOLDINGS CORP. RECEIVES NASDAQ NOTIFICATION REGARDING DELAYED FORM 10-Q

NEW YORK, New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) - Get Report ("Tuscan" or the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, announced that on May 28, 2021, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") advising that because the Company failed to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q"), the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule"). Nasdaq has informed the Company that it has until July 26, 2021 to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Rule, provided that the Company will not be required to submit a plan if the Form 10-Q is filed before such date. If Nasdaq approves the Company's plan, it has the discretion to grant the Company an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q (or until November 22, 2021) to regain compliance.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

G Squared Ascend I Inc. Announces Receipt Of Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing

CHICAGO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE: GSQD, the "Company") announced today that on May 25, 2021, the Company received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual because the Company has not timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's stock on the NYSE, and indicated that the Company has six months to file its Form 10-Q to regain compliance.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Churchill Capital Corp IV Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing; Files Required Report

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) - Get Report (the "Company") today announced that is has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Q1 Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 28, 2021, which is expected to be available on the SEC website on June 1, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. Provides Update On Periodic Reporting

BOSTON, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced on May 21, 2021, Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: LFTR) (the "Company") has determined to restate its 2020 financial statements (the "Non-Reliance Periods") in light of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") recently issued "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ("SPACs")" (the "Staff Statement"). This Staff Statement issued on April 12, 2021 informed market participants that warrants issued by SPACs and former SPACs may need to be reclassified as liabilities with non-cash fair value adjustments recorded in earnings at each reporting period. The Company had previously classified its issued warrants as equity. The Company currently expects that the reclassification of the warrants will have no impact on its historical liquidity, cash flows or revenues.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Flower One Provides Third Bi-Weekly Status Report In Relation To Its Annual Filings

Flower One Holdings Inc. (" Flower One" or the " Company") (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, today provides its third bi-weekly status report further to the Company's press release dated May 3, 2021. The Company was granted a customary management cease trade order (the " MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203"). As previously announced, the application for the MCTO was made by the Company in order to secure additional time for the Company to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, the related management's discussion and analysis, certificates of its CEO and CFO and its annual information form (collectively the " Annual Filings"). The MCTO prohibits all trading in securities of the company, whether directly or indirectly, by the company's CEO and CFO. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders to trade in the securities of the Company.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Receives Expected Notice From The NYSE Regarding Delayed Filing Of Quarterly Report

On April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ('SPACs')" (the "SEC Staff Statement"). As previously disclosed, given the scope of the process for determining the appropriate accounting treatment of its outstanding warrants in accordance with the SEC Staff Statement and Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 815-40, Derivatives and Hedging: Contracts in an Entities Own Equity, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI ("the Company") was unable to complete and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") by the required due date without unreasonable effort and expense.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MDH Acquisition Corp. Regulatory Filing Requirement

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDH Acquisition Corp. (MDH) (the "Company") announced today that it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Q1 2021 Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). As indicated in the Form 12b-25 filed by the Company with the SEC on May 17, 2021, the Company is in the process of reevaluating the accounting treatment of the public and private warrants issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering (the "Warrants") following the SEC Staff's issuance of the "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies" (the "Statement"). The Statement provides guidance for all special purpose acquisition companies, including the Company, regarding the accounting and reporting for their warrants.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation Of ALTA, CBAN, SCSG, CORE, PFGC, UFS, KIM, WRI, KNL, MLHR, LMNX, EBSB, And INDB

Altabancorp (NasdaqCM: ALTA) Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ALTA with GBCI. If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
Industrynysenasdaqlive.com

Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Market 2025 Revenue and Future Growth -Jacobs Engineering Group, Chiyoda Corporation, John Wood Group (Amec Foster Wheeler), Technip FMC, Worley Parsons, etc.

“Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Market 2020-2025. The report covers complete analysis of the Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides Sulphur Recovery Technology Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that PESTEL analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Announces Receipt Of Notification Letter From NASDAQ

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Queen's Gambit Growth Capital (the "Company") announced today that it received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Capital Market (the "NASDAQ") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's securities on the NASDAQ. The Company has 60 days, or until July 26, 2021, to submit a plan to regain compliance with respect to the delinquent Form 10-Q. The Company may regain compliance prior to this deadline by filing the Form 10-Q. The Company anticipates filing the Form 10-Q as soon as possible.