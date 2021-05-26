Cancel
Tiptree Inc. To Present Virtually And Host 1x1 Investor Meetings At The 11th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference On Wednesday, June 16th

By Business Wire
Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) - Get Report ("Tiptree")today announced that Sandra Bell, CFO and Scott McKinney, Investor Relations, will participate in the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 16 th, 2021. Tiptree's presentation will be webcasted and is scheduled to be available at 8:00 am ET on June 16 th. The presentation can be accessed through the investor relations section of Tiptree's website: http://www.tiptreeinc.com and on the IDEAS conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "Sponsored BY Investors, FOR Investors" and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) - Get Report is a holding company that allocates capital across a broad spectrum of businesses, assets and other investments. Our principal operating business, Fortegra, is a leading specialty insurance program underwriter and service provider, which focuses on niche business lines and fee-oriented services. We also allocate capital to a diverse group of select investments that we refer to as Tiptree Capital. For more information, please visit www.tiptreeinc.com.

