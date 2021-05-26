Horizon 2020: Ministerial Meeting Of The Western Balkans Platforms On Education And Training & Research And Innovation

BRUSSELS, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 27 May 2021, the European Commission hosts the joint Ministerial Meeting of the Western Balkans Platforms on Education and Training & Research and Innovation, bringing together key stakeholders from the European Union and the Western Balkans region in an online exchange forum.

During the meeting, Mariya Gabriel, European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth and the Ministers from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo*, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia will take part in the signing ceremony of the Joint Declaration on the 'Western Balkans Agenda on Innovation, Research, Education, Culture, Youth and Sport', to formally support the implementation of this comprehensive, long-term cooperation strategy of the European Union and the Western Balkans.

The Agenda fosters constructive synergies that contribute to the long-term development of socio-economic opportunities for young people and civic society by meeting their demand for quality education and training, and development of skills. By creating long-term cultural and economic engagement within the region, the Western Balkans Ministers and representatives of the European Union aim at building constructive partnerships by tackling common challenges through coordinated efforts. These efforts are designed to improve competitiveness, innovation and technology transfer aimed at providing region-wide opportunities for growth. Fostering the good neighbourly relations and ensuring the investment and inclusion of young people through the support of activities within the fields of Youth and Sport is also an important part of the Agenda.

The 'Western Balkans Agenda on Innovation, Research, Education, Culture, Youth and Sport' outlines a comprehensive strategy for cooperation and plays a central role in stimulating, monitoring, and supporting the socio-economic development and regional cooperation in the Western Balkans. The Joint Declaration of the Western Balkans Agenda facilitates collaboration and development of opportunities for students, researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs, enabling them to boost their skills, access new markets, raise competitiveness and build on sustainable socio-economic development that will make our societies greener, more digital and healthier.

The EU cooperation with the Western Balkan Economies offers unparalleled opportunities. The Western Balkans is a region with abundant potential for cultural and creative talent. Promoting greater tolerance, cultural cooperation, and inter-cultural dialogue between the EU and the Western Balkans is a key element for the stabilisation and modernisation of the region.

Commenting on the cooperation, Commissioner Gabriel says: " EU cooperation with Western Balkans offers unparalleled opportunities. The Agenda for the Western Balkans will open these opportunities to students, researchers, innovators and cultural operators so that they access new markets, become more competitive and build sustainable prosperity. It's a positive and forward-looking vision for all."

The Ministers of the Western Balkans will continue to meet in this format to reaffirm their commitment to this Agenda and to monitor progress of its implementation. This year, the Research and Innovation Steering Platform celebrates its 15 th anniversary; the Education and Training Platform is having its 10 th anniversary; and the Platform on Culture has been established this year.

Horizon Europe

Investing in research and innovation is investing in Europe's future. Horizon Europe is the EU's key funding programme for research and innovation with a budget of €95.5 billion. It tackles climate change, helps to achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and boosts the EU's competitiveness and growth. The programme facilitates collaboration and strengthens the impact of research and innovation in developing, supporting and implementing EU policies while tackling global challenges. It supports creating and better dispersing of excellent knowledge and technologies. It creates jobs, fully engages the EU's talent pool, boosts economic growth, promotes industrial competitiveness and optimises investment impact within a strengthened European Research Area. Horizon Europe is fully open to participation from the associated Wester Balkan partners.

European Green Deal

Climate change and environmental degradation are key challenges to Europe and the world. The Western Balkans are projected to be severely hit by climate change. Without enhanced ambition, an increased frequency and intensity of droughts, floods and other extreme weather phenomena are expected, resulting in the need for climate-neutral buildings and infrastructures, decarbonisation of energy and mobility, and a sustainable management of natural resources, particularly of forests and waters. Environmental pollution, in particular air and water pollution, is a key problem in the main cities, which affects the health of citizen and the economies of both Western Balkans and EU Member States. In this regard, the climate-neutrality, resilient zero-pollution ambition of the EU Green Deal is to be implemented in the Western Balkans through a dedicated Green Agenda.

Erasmus+

North Macedonia has participated in Erasmus+ as a fully-fledged associated country since 2014 and Serbia since 2019, giving both countries access to all actions available on equal footing as EU Member States. For the other Western Balkans partners ( Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo and Montenegro) opportunities for students, learners and staff have become available increasingly in recent years. For example, between 2015 and 2020, thanks to the Erasmus+ programme, around 49 000 students and staff in higher education have participated in an exchange between the EU and the Western Balkans. More and more higher education institutions in the region are engaged in the development of joint master's degrees together with partners in Europe, participating in and coordinating capacity building projects and preparing the ground for higher education reforms. Under the Youth component of the Erasmus+ programme, around 17 000 young people from the region have taken part in non-formal exchanges and volunteering.

New Erasmus+

The new programme will provide new opportunities to support higher education institutions to undergo a successful transition into the digital age, to equip their students and staff with the digital skills necessary for them to thrive in the future and contribute to the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also be simpler, greener, more international and more inclusive. New opportunities will thus become available also the Western Balkans, including the Erasmus Virtual Exchanges and capacity building in Vocational Education and Training.

* This designation is without prejudice to positions on status and is in line with UNSCR 1244/1999 and the ICJ Opinion on the Kosovo declaration of independence.

