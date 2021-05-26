Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

New Initiative Inspires Coexistence With Seals On Cape Cod Beaches

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

CAPE COD, Mass., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beachgoers will spot new signs across Cape Cod beaches this summer, a lesson in human-animal coexistence facilitated by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), whose international operations center is located in Yarmouth Port, MA.

A total of 100 signs have been distributed to 14 towns and the Cape Cod National Seashore. Through greater awareness of seal behavior and habitat, the initiative aims to inspire community conversations around coexistence rather than conflict, understanding how to live harmoniously with wildlife in a human-dominated world.

"As tourism begins to increase here on Cape Cod and on other New England beaches this month, it's also a perfect time to acknowledge the busy season for harbor seal-pups," says IFAW animal rescue officer Misty Niemeyer. "In most cases, a seal laying on the beach is displaying completely normal behavior, and interacting with them can be detrimental to their health."

The new signs contain quick and helpful information for beachgoers, including the federally mandated Marine Mammal Protection Act recommendation to stay 150 feet away from the animal - for your safety and the animal's - and an immediate link to IFAW's stranding hotline and resource information. Here IFAW provides tips to help understand seal and seal pup behaviors, possible signs of distress, and how to help.

"Seals like to sunbathe just like people do. They come ashore to thermoregulate, digest a meal, and to rest. They are semi-aquatic animals and do not need to be wet," confirms Niemeyer. "While they move quite awkwardly on land and are much more adept in the water, they can and do move far up the shore and are able to return to the water when they are ready," she adds.

The idea for the signs came through in a series of workshops IFAW attended alongside Cape Cod National Seashore staff, regional network members and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Seals are an integral part of the coastal ecosystem, and with more than 100 seal awareness signs now appearing at beaches across the region, the importance of healthy coexistence with these animals is clear.

"Observing seals resting on beaches and sandbars is a wonderful wildlife viewing opportunity. These compelling signs provide a reminder to watch from a respectful distance, helping to ensure visitor safety and preservation of wildlife values," says Brian Carlstrom, Superintendent at the Cape Cod National Seashore.

Most people who approach seals on the beach are trying to be helpful, but keeping seals and their pups safe can be as easy as giving them space and calling the experts from a stranding network.

IFAW's Marine Mammal Rescue & Research team is available seven days a week to respond to reports of seals, dolphins or whales in distress, and the team is supported by a robust network of more than 220 trained volunteers across the region.

Photo editors: High resolution images available HERE

  • On CAPE COD, in
  • or along the southern coast to RI, call IFAW's Stranding Hotline at (508) 743-9548
  • For PLYMOUTH, MA and points north Gloucester, and MARTHA'S VINEYARD: NOAA at (866) 755-6622.
  • NEW HAMPSHIRE to Essex, MA: Seacoast Science Center Marine Mammals Strandings at (603) 997-9448,
  • MAINE: Marine Mammals of Maine (800) 532-9551
  • NANTUCKET: Marine Mammal Alliance Nantucket (833) 667-6626

About the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW)

The International Fund for Animal Welfare is a global non-profit helping animal and people thrive together. We are experts and everyday people, working across seas, oceans and in more than 40 countries around the world. We rescue, rehabilitate and release animals, and we restore and protect their natural habitats. The problems we're up against are urgent and complicated. To solve them, we match fresh thinking with bold action. We partner with local communities, governments, non-governmental organizations and businesses. Together, we pioneer new and innovative ways to help all species flourish. See how at ifaw.org

Press Contact:

North America Stacey HedmanCommunications Manager Yarmouth Port, MAm: +1 508 737 2558e: shedman@ifaw.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-initiative-inspires-coexistence-with-seals-on-cape-cod-beaches-301300206.html

SOURCE International Fund for Animal Welfare

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
351
Followers
20K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marine Animals#Harbor Seals#International Community#Ifaw Animal#Noaa#Martha S#Marine Mammals#Ifaw Org Press Contact#Essex#Cape Cod Beaches#Keeping Seals#Healthy Coexistence#Human Animal Coexistence#Initiative#Wildlife Values#Oceans#Seas#Yarmouth Port#Harbor Seal Pups#Beachgoers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Pets
Related
Sciencenorthwestgeorgianews.com

What's the biggest boulder on Cape Cod? Meet a rock star

May 22—EASTHAM — Meet Cape Cod's biggest washashore. Doane Rock, named for early Eastham settler Deacon John Doane, is "the largest known boulder left behind on Cape Cod" by a retreating glacier over 18,000 years ago, according to the United States Geological Survey. It peers out of the woods off...
Provincetown, MABoston Globe

Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through May 18) as reported to Mass Audubon. A tropical kingbird was found near Race Point, representing only the second Cape and Islands record and apparent fifth state record. Other sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a common murre, 6 little gulls, 500 Bonaparte’s gulls, an Iceland...
Environmentcapecoddaily.com

Cape Cod News 05/28/2021

Friday May 28, 2021 - 8:32:52 pm (1 day, 13 hours ago) | via Cape Wide News ». Wind Advisory URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 627 PM EDT Fri May 28 2021 …WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 PM EDT SATURDAY… * WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE…Barnstable MA County. * WHEN…From…
AnimalsWicked Local

Cape wildlife hospitals treat over 50 waterfowl with lead poisoning each year

Even though the use of lead shot for hunting waterfowl was banned in 1991, wildlife hospitals on Cape Cod continue to see 50-70 cases of lead poisoning a year. Most of these tend to be waterfowl, such as swans, ducks and geese. Lead poisoning in waterfowl is an issue with a long history, not just in the Cape area, but nationwide.
WildlifeField & Stream

Cape Cod Shark Detections Up Dramatically

A huge shark recently spotted near Cape Cod already had social media buzzing, and now data published in the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s new white shark log book shows a massive increase in the number of shark detections last year. In 2020, 118 white sharks were detected off the coast of Massachusetts compared to just 11 in 2013. The total number of sharks (of all species) detected is way up, too, from 10,803 in 2013 to 134,631 last year. That’s a 1,146 percent increase. Not surprisingly, the report has some New Englanders worried that the waters just off their favorite beaches will be swarming with sharks, come to gobble up the area’s abundant seals—and perhaps the odd beachgoer.
Politicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Curious Cape Cod: The lost village of Long Point

Jun. 3—PROVINCETOWN — I was on the test track, guiding my chowder-powered sedan through a series of high speed turns, when the tailpipe exploded, sending the vehicle spinning out of control across the infield. I was forced to deploy the emergency anchor and we eventually came to rest near a grandstand of shocked investors.
Yarmouth, MAhomenewshere.com

Sail away to Cape Cod for pirating adventures

Ahoy, Me Hearties! If you long for stories of the swashbuckling days of a pirate adventure and treasure hunting, there is no need to travel all the way to the Caribbean. New England is rich with its own history of piracy on the high seas, and a short trip south of Boston to Cape Cod will lead you to a hidden pirate’s treasure at Whydah Pirate Museum.
EnvironmentPosted by
FanSided

Corona USA commits to cleaner beaches with a new initiative

As the waves hit the shore and sand settles between your toes, the beach atmosphere seems to wash away the difficulties of the day. Corona USA wants those peaceful moments to be part of everyone’s world for a long time to come. Through its new initiative, “Protect Our Beaches,” the company is committed to removing “one million pounds of plastic from beaches” by 2025.
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Cape Cod’s great white shark numbers increase with researchers tagging more of the predators than ever

The population of Atlantic great white sharks around Massachusetts’ Cape Cod peninsula has increased significantly, researchers say.A total of 118 individual great white sharks were detected in 2020 off the coast by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, up from only 11 in 2013.And the total number of recorded shark detections in the same period has jumped from 10,803 to 134,631.Scientists say that back in 2010 only three acoustic receivers were used, compared to 65 last year.“It’s important to remember that the receivers can only detect sharks tagged with acoustic transmitters, and there are still a lot of white sharks out...
Hobbiesonthewater.com

Surf Fishing the Outer Cape Cod Beaches

After a few mornings of jockeying for position on the Cape Cod Canal while watching the guys across the Ditch catch more fish, I need to fish someplace where I can’t see the land on the other side. I yearn for the place that, in his article in the May 1998 Issue of On The Water, the late, legendary surf fisherman Steve Shiraka called “The Great Beach.”
Falmouth, MANECN

Access Over Path to Beach Sparks Controversy on Cape Cod

Use of a private road that leads to a beach on Cape Cod has created controversy within the town. A cut-through off of a bike path in Falmouth leads to Black Beach, where one resident who said that he's had things stolen from his property believes that it is being overused in the summer.
Animalsearth.com

Predatory lionfish have arrived in the South Atlantic

A new study has confirmed that lionfish have invaded the South Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Brazil. An international team of experts led by the California Academy of Sciences warns that management of the predatory fish is critical to protecting Brazil’s coral reefs and marine biodiversity. According to NOAA,...
Mashpee, MAcommonwealthmagazine.org

Cape Cod is cleaning up its act

WHAT HAS LONG LOOMED as an existential threat to the economy and vibrancy of Cape Cod—septic-system pollution and runoff that ruins our bays, rivers, and lakes—is a challenge Cape communities can meet and are meeting with affordable, sustainable new cleanup initiatives. That’s the inspiring lesson Cape Codders can and should...