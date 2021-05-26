UCM Digital Health Names Steve Weissblum Chief Revenue Officer

TROY, N.Y., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UCM Digital Health (UCM), a leading provider of emergency telemedicine and virtual care solutions, announces the addition of healthcare and technology executive Steve Weissblum as Chief Revenue Officer. A healthcare entrepreneur and senior executive with deep experience in digital health and healthcare services, Weissblum brings over 20 years of healthcare business strategy and commercialization expertise.

"Steve brings deep experience in healthcare technology to UCM," said Keith Algozzine, CEO and co-founder of UCM Digital Health. "With his experience in startups and as a telehealth and EMS entrepreneur, Steve will be an asset as we grow. I look forward to working alongside Steve as we further leverage our digital front door platform to meet increased patient demand while delivering a responsive, data-driven healthcare solution."

As CRO, Weissblum will drive company growth as UCM Digital Health expands its technology platform, overseeing all revenue-related activities, including sales, marketing, business development, partnerships and customer success.

"I'm excited to join the UCM Digital Health team to help accelerate growth by bringing our innovative solution to employers and health plans nationwide," said Weissblum. "UCM represents a unique opportunity to leverage our digital front door and triage expertise to ensure that patients get the right care, at the right place, at the right time, and at the right cost."

Prior to joining UCM Digital Health, Weissblum served as Head of Sales and Marketing at Rx.Health where he steered strategic direction to position their groundbreaking digital formulary and navigated complex sales cycles while directing outreach and marketing to health systems, health plans, life sciences companies and major retailers. Prior to that, he helped start, scale and manage several healthcare services firms in the EMS and non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) space and was the CEO and co-founder of one of the first direct-to-consumer telehealth platforms.

Weissblum is an active member of multiple advisory boards and mentors early stage digital health companies at Techstars, where he was recently named a Techstars All-Star Mentor. He received his MBA in Entrepreneurial Finance from Columbia Business School in New York, NY.

About UCM Digital HealthUCM Digital Health (UCM) delivers an end-to-end healthcare solution that combines a digital front door platform with a 24/7 telehealth treat, triage and navigation service - designed to lower costs, improve outcomes and provide a better patient experience. UCM Digital Health brings together clinical expertise, advanced technology and compassionate care to offer powerful advantages for insurers, brokers, employers, patients and providers. UCM Digital Health partners with insurers, employers, patients, providers, technology solutions companies - covering every corner of the healthcare ecosystem to deliver a complete, trusted, technology-based and data-driven healthcare solution. UCM Digital Health's unique combination of digital front door platform plus emergency medicine triage and navigation expertise allows all care to begin digitally in one place. Located in Troy, New York, UCM Digital Health was founded in 2015 by emergency clinicians Keith Algozzine, PA-C and Michael Bibighaus, M.D., in an effort to combine healthcare and technology who continue to run the operations of the company. www.ucmdigitalhealth.com

