Who will be UK’s starting QB? Athlon Sports picks Levis

Ask three different people about UK’s quarterback of the future and you may get three different answers. Joey Gatewood is the popular pick among anyone lucky enough to attend UK’s super-secret spring practices. The consensus is Gatewood would’ve been the starter if UK had to play a game last month, and that the second-year hometown kid Beau Allen wasn’t far behind, if behind at all in the longer term projections. Still young and underdeveloped, Allen is only 16 months removed from Lexington Catholic High School.