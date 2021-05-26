Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

$1.9 Billion Worldwide Blood Group Typing Industry To 2027 - Impact Of COVID-19 On The Market

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

DUBLIN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Group Typing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Blood Group Typing estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.7% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $516.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGRThe Blood Group Typing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$516.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$772.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR. Services Segment to Record 8.7% CAGRIn the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$330.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$569.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$467.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.2% CAGR through the analysis period. Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured):

  • Agena Bioscience, Inc.
  • AXO Science
  • Bag Health Care GmbH
  • Beckman Coulter (A Subsidiary of Danaher)
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Day Medical SA
  • Grifols International, S.A.
  • Immucor, Inc.
  • Merck KGaA
  • Novacyt Group

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • CANADA
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • EUROPE
  • FRANCE
  • GERMANY
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • SPAIN
  • RUSSIA
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • AUSTRALIA
  • INDIA
  • SOUTH KOREA
  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
  • LATIN AMERICA
  • ARGENTINA
  • BRAZIL
  • MEXICO
  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA
  • MIDDLE EAST
  • IRAN
  • ISRAEL
  • SAUDI ARABIA
  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST
  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 33

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mfzm1u

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1-9-billion-worldwide-blood-group-typing-industry-to-2027---impact-of-covid-19-on-the-market-301300188.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
351
Followers
20K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Blood Typing#Market Competition#Latin America#Global Markets#International Markets#Key Markets#U S Markets#Researchandmarkets Com#Blood Group#Cagr#Consumables#Instruments#Services Segment To#Agena Bioscience Inc#E S T Office#Merck Kgaa Novacyt Group#Gmt Office Hours Call#S A Immucor Inc#Market Size
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Related
Public Healthgmanetwork.com

More than 2 billion COVID-19 vaccines given worldwide -AFP

More than two billion Covid-19 vaccines have been given across the world, according to an AFP tally Thursday drawn from official sources. The milestone comes six months after the first vaccination campaigns against Covid-19 began. At least 2,109,696,022 shots have been given in 215 countries and territories, according to the...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Inverter Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Mitsubishi Electric, Eaton, OMRON

HTF MI recently released a research document on Inverter Market - Global Outlook and Forecast Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Inverter Market - Outlook and Forecast growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including ABB, SMA Solar Technology, Mitsubishi Electric, Danfoss, Siemens (KACO), Delta Electronics, Schneider Electric, Eaton, OMRON, Tabuchi Electric, Sungrow Power, Power Electronics, TBEA, SiNENG, GoodWe, FIMER, Fronius, Powerone Micro System, Enphase Energy & Bonfiglioli.
Industrybostonnews.net

Isothermal Packaging Market is Booming Worldwide | Friobox, NV Logistics, Tempack

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Isothermal Packaging Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Isothermal Packaging market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Isothermal Packaging Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Operational Analytics Market Is Booming Worldwide with IBM, Microsoft, Alteryx, Cloudera

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Operational Analytics Market with latest edition released by AMA. Operational Analytics Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Operational Analytics industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Operational Analytics producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Operational Analytics Market covering extremely significant parameters.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Biological Wastewater Treatments Systems Market: Regional And Global Industry Outlook 2021

COVID-19 Analysis: Turn massive Biological Wastewater Treatments Systems Market challenges into meaningful change. It’s not post-pandemic, it’s intra-pandemic. We’re still in it, and the implications for Biological Wastewater Treatments Systems Market are long-reaching. Let’s face it!. As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on our global economies, Biological Wastewater Treatments Systems...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Company Insights For The Local Messengers And Local Delivery Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has identified the adoption of live tracking as a major trend for the local messengers and local delivery industry. Delivery companies are increasingly implementing live tracking software applications that use GPS to provide real-time delivery updates to customers and enhance customer service. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on local messengers and local delivery companies, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Photovoltaic Inverter Market To Grow By USD 1.48 Billion: COVID-19 Focused Report|Evolving Opportunities With ABB Ltd. And Eaton Corp. Plc|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The photovoltaic inverter market is expected to grow by USD 1.48 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the photovoltaic inverter market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Technavio's...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Hong Kong Data Center Investment Report 2021-2026 Featuring AirTrunk Operating, CITIC Telcom, Digital Realty, Equinix, GDS, Global Switch, PCCW,& SUNeVision

DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hong Kong Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Hong Kong Data Center Market Will Witness Investments of USD 4 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of ~2% During 2021-2026. Hong...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The Mouth Freshener Global Market To 2026 - Key Motivators, Restraints And Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mouth Freshener Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global mouth freshener market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is mainly driven by unhealthy food consumption such as fast foods that promote oral problems including bad odor thus, promoting the adoption of mouth fresheners. The adoption of attractive packaging with high-quality material and strong advertisement campaigns of companies is also driving the consumer base towards the mouth freshener products.The global mouth freshener market is segmented based on product form, category, and distribution channels. Based on the product form, the market is sub-segmented into spray, candies & gum (breath strips), and liquid. Candies & gum segment is expected to hold a major market share during the forecast period. By category, the market is segmented into sugar-free and conventional. Sugar-free segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Further, based on the distribution channel, the market is sub-segmented into online and offline.The global mouth freshener market is further segmented based on geography including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. It can be attributed to the high awareness regarding oral hygiene in the region. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period.The key players of the global mouth freshener market include Mondelez International Inc., Perfetti Van Group B.V., Mars, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Ferrero International S.A., and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers, & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launch to stay competitive in the market. Market Segmentation:1. Global Mouth Freshener Market Research and Analysis by Product Form2. Global Mouth Freshener Market Research and Analysis by Category3. Global Mouth Freshener Market Research and Analysis by Distribution channel The Report Covers:
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Russian Investment Major Interros Joins Consortium Of The Atomyze Blockchain Platform Backers

SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interros, a private investment group founded by Vladimir Potanin over 30 years ago, has become a member of the consortium of investors for the Atomyze blockchain platform, said Sergei Batekhin, CEO and Head of the Management Board of Interros, during a session on digital financial assets at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Global Coding And Marking Markets 2021-2026: Leveraging Exhibitions, Expos & Trade Platforms, Demand For Laser Coding, Industry 4.0, Evolving Secondary Packaging & Innovative Consumables Offerings

DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coding and Marking Market - Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global coding and marking market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.07% during 2020-2026. The publisher's latest market research report includes the market...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Build Automation Tools Market: Regional And Global Industry Outlook 2021

COVID-19 Analysis: Turn massive Build Automation Tools Market challenges into meaningful change. It’s not post-pandemic, it’s intra-pandemic. We’re still in it, and the implications for Build Automation Tools Market are long-reaching. Let’s face it!. As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on our global economies, Build Automation Tools businesses are struggling...
Marketsatlantanews.net

DNA & RNA Banking Services Market: Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future | EasyDNA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, OraSure Technologies, Inc., 23andMe, Inc.

Global DNA & RNA Banking Services Market Market Size Study, by Type (Transportation ,Service, Processing Service, Storage Service, Quality Control Service, Data Storage, Others), Specimen Type (Blood, Buccal Swabs & Hair Follicles, Others) Application (Therapeutics, Drug Discovery & Clinical Research, Clinical Diagnostics, Other Applications) End Use(Academic Research, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider DNA & RNA Banking Services market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, DNA & RNA Banking Services market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Portable Air Conditioner Market Robust Demand Aided Revenue Growth | De'Longhi S.p.A, Electrolux AB, LG Electronics Inc.

Global Portable Air Conditioner Market Size study, by Type (Small Room, Medium Room and Large Room), End-User (Residential and Commercial), Distribution Channel (Supermarket & Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Department Store and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Portable Air Conditioner market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Portable Air Conditioner market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MarketsSentinel

COVID-19 Impact on Textile Floorings Market Share, Size, Trends and Growth 2021 to 2026|Shaw Industries Group Inc., Balta Group, Beaulieu International Group N.V, Forbo Holding AG, J+J Flooring Group, etc

Textile Floorings Market Report Coverage: Key Growth Factors & Challenges, Segmentation & Regional Outlook, Top Industry Trends & Opportunities, Competition Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Projected Recovery, and Market Sizing & Forecast. A detailed report on Global Textile Floorings market providing a complete information on the current market situation and...
Businessbostonnews.net

Digital Pathology Market is expected to reach USD 1989.4 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 13.5%; Increasing Demand for Reliable Diagnostic Techniques for Chronic Disease Identification to Stimulate the Market Growth

The global Digital Pathology Market is valued at USD 931.5 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1989.4 million by 2026, exhibiting a staggering CAGR of 13.5% during period 2020-2026. Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is expected to surge the clinical urgency for adoption of quicker and reliable diagnostic techniques in accurate disease diagnosis, accelerating the growth of global Digital Pathology market. This comprehensive study on digital pathology identifies the current revenue size of the industry along with the forecast estimation for next 06 years to 2026. The exhaustive research conducted by a team of life sciences domain experts and experienced market analysts studies the historical market scenario and evaluates the impact of COVID-19 on the segment growth and deviation analysis, enabling businesses to identify potential gaps and recover from these unexpected variations. The geographic analysis at regional and country level offers in-depth insights on potential growth regions, their market share and factors influencing the market development. According to the report, North America region accounted for over 42% market share in 2020.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Remote Start Systems Market Trend, COVID-19 Impact, Current Industry Figures With Demand By Countries And Future Growth 2026

The Remote Start Systems market report meticulously assesses this industry vertical to aid stakeholders take better decisions and subsequently expand their business portfolio in the approaching years. The document emphasizes on predominant trends and lucrative prospects that can help generate substantial returns. Besides, it recommends the best practices and solutions which can be adopted by industry partakers to face the existing and upcoming challenges. Furthermore, it evaluates the effect of COVID-19 on this business sphere, and attempts to monitor its consequences to deduce the potential growth opportunities going forward.
Industryreportsgo.com

Impact of covid-19 on Runway Lighting market Report to 2026 "“ Industry Demand Analysis and Current Trend

The Runway Lighting market study provides a complete assessment of this industry with special attention to the growth drivers and opportunities that will boost the overall remuneration over the forecast period. It also cites restraints and risks that are influencing the industry along with ways to subdue their impact. The document has been framed in an easily comprehendible way to help businesses to formulate action plans that ensure success in the upcoming years.