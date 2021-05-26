Cancel
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics CEO Howard J. Federoff Provides Roadmap For The Company's Future During May 25, 2021 Shareholder Update Call

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX) ("Brooklyn"), a biopharmaceutical company currently focused on exploring the role that cytokine and gene editing/cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer and blood disorders, invites investors to review the Company's shareholder update conference call presentation via its website, which can be found here.

Highlights include:

  • A review of the company's multiple programs, including its unique Phase 2 mixed cytokine asset, IRX-2, being developed for head and neck cancer
  • A discussion of its recently acquired license for mRNA cell reprogramming technology, mRNA-based gene editing, proprietary gene editing protein and proprietary lipid delivery system, which the company believes may provide a completely different approach to treating certain solid tumors, liquid tumors, sickle cell disease and a host of other inherited monogenic disorders that may have no currently available therapy
  • An overview of the company's current financial position and future financial plans

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Brooklyn is focused on exploring the role that cytokine-based therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, both as a single agent and in combination with other anti-cancer therapies. The company is also exploring opportunities to advance oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease therapies using leading edge gene editing/cell therapy technology through the newly acquired license from Factor Bioscience and Novellus Therapeutics.

Brooklyn's most advanced program is studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer. In a Phase 2A clinical trial in head and neck cancer, IRX-2 demonstrated an overall survival benefit. Additional studies are either underway or planned in other solid tumor cancer indications.

For more information about Brooklyn and its clinical programs, please visit www.BrooklynITx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are any statements that are not statements of historical fact and may be identified by terminology such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "will," "would," "should," "could," "contemplate," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: (i) risks that the conditions to the closing of the proposed merger between Brooklyn and NTN will not be satisfied; (ii) uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business and financial condition of Brooklyn, including on the timing and cost of the BR-202 clinical trial; (iii) whether the BR-202 trial will be successful; (iv) whether IRX-2 will ever be approved for commercialization by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, and (v) those other factors set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Brooklyn cannot assure you that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this communication speak only as of the date on which they were made, and Brooklyn does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

