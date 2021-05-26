Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Enforcement Notice - Hearing - IIROC To Hold Disciplinary Hearing For Former Toronto Investment Advisor Neil DiCostanzo

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - A hearing has been scheduled before a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) in the matter of Neil DiCostanzo.

The hearing concerns allegations that:

(a) Between December 2016 and March 2018, Mr. DiCostanzo engaged in outside business activities without the approval of his Dealer Member by arranging investments in two companies for various clients, off-the-books and records of his Dealer Member - contrary to Dealer Member Rule 18.14.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. DiCostanzo's conduct in May 2018. The alleged violation occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Toronto branch of Foster & Associates Financial Services Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. DiCostanzo is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

The hearing is open to the public, unless the Panel orders otherwise. Members of the public who would like to attend the hearing should contact IIROC's National Hearing Coordinator at NHC1@iiroc.ca to obtain the details. The decision of the Hearing Panel will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

Hearing Date: The hearing will be held by videoconference commencing August 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations which sets out the allegations is available at: Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

Documents related to ongoing IIROC enforcement proceedings - including Reasons and Decisions of Hearing Panels - are posted on the IIROC website as they become available. Click here to search and access all IIROC enforcement documents.

IIROC is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada's debt and equity markets. IIROC sets high quality regulatory and investment industry standards, protects investors and strengthens market integrity while supporting healthy Canadian capital markets. IIROC carries out its regulatory responsibilities through setting and enforcing rules regarding the proficiency, business and financial conduct of 175 Canadian investment dealer firms of varying sizes and business models, and their more than 30,000 registered employees. IIROC also sets and enforces market integrity rules regarding trading activity on Canadian debt and equity marketplaces.

IIROC investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and/or individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in penalties including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website. Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by IIROC-regulated firms is available free of charge through the IIROC AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1 877 442-4322.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - General News

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
316
Followers
19K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Advisor#Toronto#Financial Advisor#Public Information#Public Investment#News Corporation#Cnw#The Hearing Panel#Pan Canadian#Iiroc Advisorreport#Mr Dicostanzo#Disciplinary Proceedings#Hearing Date#Advisors#Termination#Allegations Documents#General News#Investment Dealer#Market Integrity Rules#Individual Registrants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Burlingame, CAPosted by
TheStreet

NYSE American Non-compliance Notice Received

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE American: ACY) (the "Company"), an independent aircraft leasing company, released information regarding a notice received from the NYSE American stock exchange regarding continued listing requirements. On May 28, 2021, after a recent review of the financial statements of AeroCentury...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

VIQ Solutions Announces Filing Of Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus And US Registration Statement

VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ" or the "Company") (TSX: VQS and OTCQX: VQSLF), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, announced it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") with securities regulators in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec, and a corresponding registration statement on Form F-10 (the "Registration Statement") with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
Industrythebalance.com

Learn What an IB, AP, CTA, and CPO Are in Commodities

In the world of futures markets, there are many important roles for professionals with expertise in trading, executing, margining, settling, brokering, and even managing client funds that invest in these markets. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) requires registration via the National Futures Association (NFA) for many of these individuals and organizations, such as futures commission merchants (FCMs). These positions facilitate a separation of responsibilities and create efficiency within the industry.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Constellation" or the "Company") (CNST) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by MorphoSys AG ("MorphoSys") (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR). The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer pursuant to which the Company's shareholders will receive $34.00 for each share of Constellation common stock that they hold.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Deadline Reminder: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Skillz Inc. F/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (SKLZ)

BENSALEM, Pa. , June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming July 7, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Skillz Inc. f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("Skillz" or the "Company") (SKLZ) - Get Report securities between December 16, 2020 and April 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
MarketsShareCast

Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Director/PDMR Transaction. Moscow, Russia - 03 June 2021 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Announces Investigation Into RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own RLX shares, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s And KYE Pharmaceuticals' Lawsuit In Canadian Federal Court Quashes The Notice Of Compliance (NOC) For Ruzurgi®

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst")(Nasdaq: CPRX) , a commercial-stage, patient-centric biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing and commercializing novel high-quality medicines for patients living with rare diseases, and KYE Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("KYE"), a private company headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and focused on bringing medicines that fulfill clinically significant unmet needs to the Canadian market, today announced a positive decision in their lawsuit in Canadian Federal Court challenging Health Canada's approval of Medunik's New Drug Submission (NDS) for Ruzurgi ®.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) For Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating the officers and directors of The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) - Get Report for breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. between February 27, 2020 and June 16, 2020. The GEO Group is an integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Fision Corporation Announces Closing Of The Acquisition Of Score, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FISION Corporation (OTC: FSSN), a leading provider of cloud-based digital asset management, sales enablement, and agile marketing technologies, has closed on the acquisition of Score, Inc. Scoreinc.com currently provides enterprise software business to business solutions for approximately 100 U.S. companies in the credit repair space.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Asensus Surgical 2021 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders Is Adjourned

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, today announced that the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), was adjourned to Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The Annual Meeting will be held virtually.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PyroGenesis Announces Request For Cost Estimate From Major Iron Ore Producer For Thirty-Six Plasma Torches

MONTREAL, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or "PyroGenesis"), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powders, environmentally friendly plasma waste-to-energy systems and clean plasma torch products, is pleased to announce today that further to its press release dated November 24 th, 2020, it has received a request for a cost estimate for thirty-six (36) plasma torches from a major iron ore producer (the "Client"). The Client is a multi-billion-dollar international producer of iron ore pellets, one of the largest in the industry, whose name will not be disclosed for confidentiality reasons, and whose ultimate objective is to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) by replacing their fossil fuel burners with PyroGenesis' proprietary plasma torches.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

SimplePin Selected By Ostiguy & Gendron Group To Power Their Payments Process

MONTREAL, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplePin Inc. (SimplePin), a cloud-based payments infrastructure provider for the insurance industry, has been selected to automate Ostiguy & Gendron Group's digital payments process. Like most insurance providers, Ostiguy & Gendron Group was offering an omni-payment channel to their clients for premium payment, which...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Hammond Announces CFO Retirement And Appoints Mr. Richard Vollering As CFO And Corporate Secretary

GUELPH, Ontario, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammond Power Solutions Inc. ("HPS" or the "Company") (TSX: HPS.A) today announced the appointment of Mr. Richard Vollering as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Hammond effective June 14, 2021. Mr. Vollering will be replacing Mr. Chris Huether, who is retiring after a 35-year career at HPS. Mr. Huether will remain with the company until the end of 2021 to ensure a smooth and orderly transition.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

GCM Grosvenor To Present At Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

CHICAGO, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider, announced today that Michael Sacks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GCM Grosvenor, will present at the 2021 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 8:00 am Eastern. A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation is available on GCM Grosvenor's public shareholders website and the event website.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Entwistle & Cappucci LLP Announces It Has Filed A Securities Class Action Against Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS)

Entwistle & Cappucci LLP ("Entwistle & Cappucci" or "E&C") today announced that the firm has filed a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of investors that purchased Emergent BioSolutions Inc.("Emergent" or the "Company") (EBS) - Get Report common stock from April 24, 2020 through April 16, 2021, inclusive. A copy of the complaint is available at: www.entwistle-law.com. Institutions and individuals that invested in Emergent common stock may contact E&C for additional information concerning the litigation and to discuss potential strategies for the recovery of any losses.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MultiPlan Corporation Announces Annual Meeting Results

MultiPlan Corporation ("MultiPlan" or the "Company") (MPLN) , a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, announced the results from its May 27, 2021 Annual Meeting. The Company filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 1, 2021 with the final vote counts from last week's meeting.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Evelo Biosciences Announces Inducement Award Plan For Expanding Leadership Team

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered medicines, announced that given accelerating growth to later-stage development and the anticipated hiring and expansion of the Leadership Team, the Evelo Board of Directors has approved an inducement equity plan.