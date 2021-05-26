NASA To Brief President's Fiscal Year 2022 Funding Request For Agency

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and acting Chief Financial Officer Steve Shinn will host a media briefing at 3 p.m. EDT Friday, May 28, to discuss the Biden-Harris Administration's fiscal year 2022 funding request for the agency following the White House's release of the full funding request. The audio and slides from the briefing will stream live on NASA's website.

To participate in this briefing, media must contact Karen Northon at karen.northon@nasa.gov no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, May 27.

The FY22 funding request and supporting information will be available online approximately 1 p.m. May 28 at:

