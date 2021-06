At least 35 WWE employees were let go today, according to Wrestlenomics. As noted, WWE’s production and digital divisions were hit hard today with departures. Multiple divisions were being “folded together” and longtime WWE employee Kevin Dunn, who is the Executive Vice President of TV Production, is set to oversee those divisions moving forward. It was noted that one of the reasons for so many cuts is that WWE has determined there were too many redundancies across multiple departments. For example, there were two graphics departments – one for WWE TV production and one for digital. Those departments can be easily merged into one, meaning WWE can get that work done with a smaller group of employees.