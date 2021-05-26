Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Will We Ever Understand Black Holes?

By Posted by msmash
slashdot.org
 5 days ago

"Well, at the moment you crossed the horizon, you wouldn't feel anything -- there would be nothing dramatic," Peter Galison, co-founder of the Black Hole Initiative at Harvard University, says over the phone. Huh. Doesn't sound too bad. "But inevitably, you would be pulled towards the centre," he continues. "There's no going back; everything that falls into a black hole just keeps falling; there's no resisting that pull and things don't end well."

science.slashdot.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Hawking
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Holes#The Black Hole#Harvard University#Spaghettification#Physicists#Feet#Gravity#Cosmic Understatement#Huh#Space#Stranger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Netflix
Related
AstronomyPosted by
SlashGear

MIT study says all black holes undergo similar accretion cycles

MIT researchers have been conducting a study into black holes of various sizes. On September 9, 2018, a fortuitous event occurred when astronomers spied a flash of light from a galaxy about 860 million light-years away. The source of the flash of light was a supermassive black hole approximately 50 times the mass of the sun that was normally very quiet.
Astronomyskyatnightmagazine.com

How we photographed the first image of a black hole

Save 30% when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!. In April 2019, astronomers announced to the world that they had done the unthinkable: they had managed to photograph – for the very first time – a black hole. The black hole in question is about 6.5 million times the mass of the Sun and resides in galaxy M87, 55 million lightyears from Earth.
Astronomyquantamagazine.org

Physicists Identify the Engine Powering Black Hole Energy Beams

Astrophysicsblack holescomputational astrophysicsgalaxiesphysicsAll topics. Paradoxically, black holes, those infamous swallowers of light and matter, also spew light and matter outward with unparalleled might and efficiency. They power thin beams of plasma called jets that extend thousands of light-years into space, forming glowing line segments seen all across the cosmos. Physicists...
AstronomyNew Scientist

Odd radio circle in space may be supermassive black hole merger

Astronomers have found a mysterious circle of radio waves, the fifth Odd Radio Circle (ORC) ever detected, but its cause is still unclear. It could be simply the side view of a galaxy with an active black hole at its centre, or possibly the result of a supermassive black hole merger.
Astronomyarxiv.org

CLAP for modified gravity: scalar instabilities in binary black hole spacetimes

The close limit approximation of binary black hole is a powerful method to study gravitational-wave emission from highly non-linear geometries. In this work, we use it as a tool to model black hole spacetimes in theories of gravity with a new fundamental scalar degree of freedom. As an example, we consider Einstein-scalar-Gauss-Bonnet gravity, which admits as solution the Schwarzschild geometry as well as black holes with scalar hair. Accordingly, we find scalar perturbations growing unbounded around binary systems. This "dynamical scalarization" process is easier to trigger (i.e. occurs at lower values of the coupling constant of the theory) than the corresponding process for isolated black holes. Our results and framework highlight the fundamental role of the interaction during the collision of compact objects. They also emphasize the importance of having waveforms for black hole binaries in alternative theories, in order to consistently perform tests beyond General Relativity.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Black holes in the quadratic-order extended vector-tensor theories

We investigate the static and spherically black hole solutions in the quadratic-order extended vector-tensor theories without suffering from the Ostrogradsky instabilities, which include the quartic-order (beyond-)generalized Proca theories as the subclass. We start from the most general action of the vector-tensor theories constructed with up to the quadratic-order terms of the first-order covariant derivatives of the vector field, and derive the Euler-Lagrange equations for the metric and vector field variables in the static and spherically symmetric backgrounds. We then substitute the spacetime metric functions of the Schwarzschild, Schwarzschild-de Sitter/ anti-de Sitter, Reissner-Nordström-type, and Reissner-Nordström-de Sitter/ anti-de Sitter-type solutions and the vector field with the constant spacetime norm into the Euler-Lagrange equations, and obtain the conditions for the existence of these black hole solutions. These solutions are classified into the two cases 1) the solutions with the vanishing vector field strength; the stealth Schwarzschild and the Schwarzschild de Sitter/ anti- de Sitter solutions, and 2) those with the nonvanishing vector field strength; the charged stealth Schwarzschild and the charged Schwarzschild de Sitter/ anti- de Sitter solutions, in the case that the tuning relation among the coupling functions is satisfied. In the latter case, if this tuning relation is violated, the solution becomes the Reissner-Nordström-type solution. We show that the conditions for the existence of these solutions are compatible with the degeneracy conditions for the Class-A theories, and recover the black hole solutions in the generalized Proca theories as the particular cases.
AstronomyPosted by
Axios

Big and little black holes feed the same way

No matter the size of a black hole, they all appear to feed the same way, according to a new study. Why it matters: Black holes are some of the most extreme objects found in our universe. By studying the way they grow, scientists should be able to piece together more about how they work.
Astronomyrealclearscience.com

Have Astrophysicists Discovered Primordial Black Holes?

Black holes come in a number of varieties, depending on how they are formed. Conventional black holes form when stars run out of fuel and collapse in on themselves. If the star is massive enough, about three to ten times the mass of our Sun, it forms a black hole.
AstronomyWired

A New Math Shortcut Helps Describe Black Hole Collisions

Last year, just for the heck of it, Scott Field and Gaurav Khanna tried something that wasn’t supposed to work. The fact that it actually worked quite well is already starting to make some ripples. Field and Khanna are researchers who try to figure out what black hole collisions should...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Dynamic noncommutative BTZ black holes

We have studied the charged BTZ black holes in noncommutative spaces arising from two independent approaches. First, by using the Seiberg-Witten map followed by a dynamic choice of gauge in the Chern-Simons gauge theory. Second, by inducing the fuzziness in the mass and charge by a Lorentzian distribution function with the width being the same as the minimal length of the associated noncommutativity. In the first approach, we have found the existence of non-static and non-stationary BTZ black holes in noncommutative spaces for the first time in the literature, while the second approach facilitates us to introduce a proper bound on the noncommutative parameter so that the corresponding black hole becomes stable and physical. We have used a contemporary tunneling formalism to study the thermodynamics of the black holes arising from both of the approaches and analyze their behavior within the context.
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

Jumping the Gap to Probe Large Black Holes

Gravitational-wave detectors should be able to locate a population of huge black holes soon. A new study predicts when we’ll find them, and what they’ll teach us. Theory predicts that gravitational-wave detectors should be able to observe a population of huge black holes. A new study explores what we’ll learn from these mysterious objects and when we can hope to find them.
Astronomythefuturist.co

Darkness Visible: Shedding New Light on Black Holes

Black holes may hold the key to understanding the most fundamental truths of the universe, but how do you see something that’s, well, black? Astronomers think they have the answer. Thanks to a global array of radio telescopes that turn the Earth into a giant receiver, we may soon have the first picture of the event horizon of Sagittarius A*, the black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy. And, with the power of math, scientists are going even further, using equations to “look” inside black holes, peering at the central singularity where general relativity and quantum mechanics collide. Join Brian Greene and other leading physicists and astronomers on a journey to make darkness visible.
AstronomyThe Daily Collegian

Do supermassive black holes merge to form binary systems?

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — At the center of most galaxies are black holes so massive — up to several billion times the mass of our sun — that they have earned the descriptor "supermassive." Compare this to your run-of-the-mill stellar-mass black hole, a measly 10 to 100 times our sun’s mass. Understanding these supermassive black holes will help astronomers understand the origin and evolution of galaxies. One open question is whether they can form binaries.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The hunt for sub-solar primordial black holes in low mass ratio binaries is open

Khun Sang Phukon, Gregory Baltus, Sarah Caudill, Sebastien Clesse, Antoine Depasse, Maxime Fays, Heather Fong, Shasvath J. Kapadia, Ryan Magee, Andres Jorge Tanasijczuk. We perform a search for binary black hole mergers with one subsolar mass black hole and a primary component above $2 M_\odot$ in the second observing run of LIGO/Virgo. Our analysis therefore extends previous searches into a mass region motivated by the presence of a peak in any broad mass distribution of primordial black holes (PBHs) around $[2-3] M_\odot$ coming from the equation of state reduction at the QCD transition. Four candidate events are found passing a false alarm rate (FAR) threshold of 2 per year, although none are statistically significant enough for being clear detections. We first derive model independent limits on the PBH merging rates assuming a null result of the search. Then we confront them to two recent scenarios in which PBHs can constitute up to the totality of the Dark Matter, explain LIGO/Virgo mergers and the possible observation of a stochastic gravitational-wave background by NANOGrav. We find that these models still pass the rate limits and conclude that the analysis of the O3 and O4 observing runs will be decisive to test the hypothesis of a primordial origin of black hole mergers.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Looking for the parents of LIGO's black holes

Solutions to the two-body problem in general relativity allow us to predict the mass, spin and recoil velocity of a black-hole merger remnant given the masses and spins of its binary progenitors. In this paper we address the inverse problem: given a binary black-hole merger, can we use the parameters measured by gravitational-wave interferometers to tell if the binary components are of hierarchical origin, i.e. if they are themselves remnants of previous mergers? If so, can we determine at least some of the properties of their parents? This inverse problem is in general overdetermined. We show that hierarchical mergers occupy a characteristic region in the plane composed of the effective spin parameters $\chi_{\rm eff}$ and $\chi_{\rm p}$, and therefore a measurement of these parameters can add weight to the hierarchical-merger interpretation of some gravitational-wave events, including GW190521. If one of the binary components has hierarchical origin and its spin magnitude is well measured, we derive exclusion regions on the properties of its parents: for example we infer that the parents of GW190412 (if hierarchical) must have had unequal masses and low spins. Our formalism is quite general, and it can be used to infer constraints on the astrophysical environment producing hierarchical mergers.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Imprint of black hole area quantization and Hawking radiation on inspiraling binary

We study the potential of gravitational wave astronomy to observe the quantum aspects of black holes. According to Bekenstein's quantization, we find that black hole area discretization can have observable imprints on the gravitational wave signal from an inspiraling binary black hole. We study the impact of the quantization on tidal heating. We model the absorption lines and compute gravitational wave flux due to tidal heating in such a case. By including the quantization we find the dephasing of the gravitational wave, to our knowledge it has never been done before. We discuss the observability of the phenomena in different parameter ranges of the binary. We explicitly demonstrate that in the extreme mass ratio inspirals the effect is significant. Hence LISA has the potential to measure the area quantization. We also argue that if area quantization is present in nature then our current modeling can possibly probe the Hawking radiation which may bring important information regarding the information loss paradox from the observational side.
AstronomyEurekAlert

Similar states of activity identified in supermassive and stellar mass black holes

Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) The researchers Juan A. Fernández-Ontiveros, of the Istituto Nazionale di Astrofisica (INAF) in Rome and Teo Muñoz-Darias, of the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC), have written an article in which they describe the different states of activity of a large sample of supermassive black holes in the centres of galaxies. They have classified them using the behaviour of their closest "relations", the stellar mass black holes in X-ray binaries. The article has just been published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS).