Rufus Wainwright Joines Forces With DJs Fred Falke and Zen Freeman for 'Technopera'

Since cofounding hip-hop collective (and current Tonight Show house band) the Roots in 1987, Ahmir Khalib “Questlove” Thompson has become a prolific DJ and author, and produced tracks for the likes of Erykah Badu and Jay-Z. His Sundance award–winning documentary commemorating the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, Summer of Soul, arrives July 2 in theaters and on Hulu. “For Black entertainers, music was the only cathartic outlet we had in terms of grasping the type of freedom that white people had,” he says. To coincide with its release, Questlove curated a playlist around this issue’s theme of freedom, stating, “I feel most free when I'm sharing music with people.” Along with a live 1969 recording of Stevie Wonder’s “I Was Made to Love Her,” he includedRotary Connection’s “sultry, sexy, and unexpected” cover of Otis Redding’s “Respect,” as well as Jimi Hendrix’s “Have You Ever Been (To Electric Ladyland).” “It’s an understated performance, and there’s beauty in understatement,” says Questlove.