Young Idaho woman killed in early morning crash near Lake Lowell, police say
A young Idaho woman was killed early Wednesday morning near Lake Lowell in a car crash, according to Idaho State Police. Just after 3:30 a.m., Orquidia Martinez, 19, of Nampa, drove off the right shoulder of Lake Shore Drive and rolled a 2004 Toyota Camry, according to ISP. A passenger, Jacqueline Padron, 18, also of Nampa, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car. She died at the scene, police said.www.idahostatesman.com