Young Idaho woman killed in early morning crash near Lake Lowell, police say

FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was taken to the hospital when their Jeep SUV rolled on Interstate 15 north of Pocatello Sunday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, Audra Faulkner, 23, of Blackfoot had been headed south in a Jeep Renegade when a semi-truck had made a lane change in front of her, causing her to swerve to avoid being hit. The Jeep hit the front of another vehicle and rolled. Faulkner was taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot, she had been wearing a seat belt.