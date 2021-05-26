Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Young Idaho woman killed in early morning crash near Lake Lowell, police say

By Ian Max Stevenson
Idaho Statesman
 7 days ago

A young Idaho woman was killed early Wednesday morning near Lake Lowell in a car crash, according to Idaho State Police. Just after 3:30 a.m., Orquidia Martinez, 19, of Nampa, drove off the right shoulder of Lake Shore Drive and rolled a 2004 Toyota Camry, according to ISP. A passenger, Jacqueline Padron, 18, also of Nampa, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car. She died at the scene, police said.

www.idahostatesman.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
Nampa, ID
Traffic
City
Nampa, ID
Nampa, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Traffic
Local
Idaho Accidents
City
Mountain Home, ID
Boise, ID
Traffic
Boise, ID
Accidents
City
Boise, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Accidents#Car Crash#Traffic Accident#Crime#Killed Crash#County Police#City Police#Idaho State Police#Toyota#Isp#Lake Lowell#Lake Shore Drive#Early Morning#Ambulance#Gem County#Alphonsus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Idaho StateIdaho Statesman

Update: Coroner identifies Boise woman who died after fiery I-84 crash last week

Idaho State Police say the nine-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in West Boise last week has caused a fatality. A 27-year-old Boise woman who suffered life-threatening injuries during the crash has died, according to a news release from ISP. The woman was identified as Julia Goodwin, according to a news release from the Ada County Coroner’s Office.
Idaho StatePost Register

Boise woman dies following fiery nine-car crash on Interstate 84

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Boise woman who was critically injured in a nine-car collision on Interstate 84 has died. Idaho State Police announced the death on Monday, but said more information would be released by the Ada County Coroner's Office. ISP believes the crash started after the driver of...
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Woman Dies Following Nine-vehicle Crash in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 27-year-old woman involved in a nine-vehicle fiery crash in Boise last week has died from her injuries. According to Idaho State Police, the woman, who has not been identified yet, was involved in the May 11, multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 84. According to ISP, multiple emergency and...
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Hospitalized After Rollover on Interstate 15 Near Fort Hall

FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was taken to the hospital when their Jeep SUV rolled on Interstate 15 north of Pocatello Sunday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, Audra Faulkner, 23, of Blackfoot had been headed south in a Jeep Renegade when a semi-truck had made a lane change in front of her, causing her to swerve to avoid being hit. The Jeep hit the front of another vehicle and rolled. Faulkner was taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot, she had been wearing a seat belt.
Idaho Statekoze.com

Two pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Grangeville

Two elderly pedestrians were seriously injured after being struck while crossing a street in Grangeville last week. Idaho State Police say 93-year-old Burton Hazelbaker and 91-year-old Kathryn Hazelbaker, both of Grangeville, were in the crosswalk on North Meadow Street and East Main Street when they were struck by a city of Grangeville vehicle making a left-hand turn onto Meadow Street just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was driven by 26-year-old M. Alder. The ISP news release didn’t give Alder’s full first name.
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Police: One injured in I-15 crash caused by semi changing lanes

On Sunday, May 16, 2021, at approximately 3:06 P.M., Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash southbound on Interstate 15 near milepost 83, north of Pocatello. Audra Faulkner, 23, of Blackfoot, was driving southbound in a 2017 Jeep Renegade. Maryann Butler, 66, of Linwood, Pennsylvania, with passenger Pedro Olmo, 66, of Livingston, Montana, was also driving southbound in a 2020 Toyota Highlander.
Idaho Stateeastidahonews.com

One person hospitalized after crash on I-15

POCATELLO — Idaho State Police are investigating an injury-crash on southbound Interstate 15 near milepost 83, north of Pocatello. Police reports show Audra Faulkner, 23, of Blackfoot, was driving southbound in a 2017 Jeep Renegade. Maryann Butler, 66, of Linwood, Pennsylvania, with passenger Pedro Olmo, 66, of Livingston, Montana, was...
Idaho Stateeastidahonews.com

SUV crashes into storefront in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — An SUV drove into an Idaho Falls business on Park Avenue Sunday afternoon. Police reports show at around 2 p.m., a vehicle left the roadway, hit a streetlight, drove over the pavement and crashed into the entrance of Pandora’s Baubles & Beads at 440 Park Avenue, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Missing: Nampa ID Teen Missing Since May 7

A southwest Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Do you have any information on the whereabouts of Tristuana Ruby Navarro-Rios? Her missing persons profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse Website. Her last date of contact was May 7, 2021. Navaroo-Rios,...
Boise, IDPost Register

Boise Fire warns trail users to be prepared, watch out for emergency rescues

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Fire Department joined Ridge to Rivers on Monday in warning trail users to be prepared and watch out for emergency vehicles. Firefighters made 23 technical foothills rescues in 2020. The department recently added new electric motorcycles to the fleet because of a growing number of calls.
Canyon County, IDKTVB

Second suspect arrested in Canyon County fatal shooting

CALDWELL, Idaho — A 28-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder after detectives say they linked him to a fatal shooting near Caldwell. Jacob Ryan Neely was booked into the Canyon County Jail Friday. In addition to the murder charge, he is also accused of robbery and violating his parole in a drug possession case.
Caldwell, IDPost Register

Second suspect arrested in Caldwell man's death

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS 2) — A 28-year-old Boise man has been arrested and charged in the deadly shooting of a 41-year-old Caldwell man last month. He's the second suspect to be arrested. According to a probable cause affidavit, Jacob Neely orchestrated a planned robbery of 41-year-old Brad Griffin Jacobs after...
Boise, IDTwin Falls Times-News

Father, stepmom plead not guilty in 9-year-old boy's death

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho couple has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of a young child. Erik and Monique Osuna of Meridian each denied the charges during a Monday morning hearing, Boise television station KTVB reported. Prosecutors say the couple starved and abused 9-year-old Emrik Osuna — Monique's stepson and Erik's son — until he died on Sept. 1, 2020.
Boise, IDcityofboise.org

Boise Fire and Ridge To Rivers Remind Trail Users To Be Prepared, Watch Out For Emergency Vehicles In The Foothills

Traffic on Ridge to Rivers trails in the Boise Foothills has tripled over the past year. With the increase in use, Boise Fire is also seeing a rise in calls for help. This spring, the Boise Fire Department is partnering with the Ridge to Rivers team to provide trail users with a few important safety reminders. View the joint safety message on the Boise Fire Department’s YouTube page: https://youtu.be/9qnh0mrah-4.
Nampa, IDPost Register

Nampa to start chip sealing June 1, continue through August

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa announced on Monday it will begin chip sealing on June 1 and continue working on streets through the end of August. Chip sealing is a common pavement maintenance practice. It costs about one-fourth to one-fifth of the cost of a conventional asphalt overlay, according to the city.