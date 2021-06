AUBURN, Alabama—Injuring the ring finger on his pitching hand in preseason practice, Auburn senior Jack Owen missed the first month of the 2021 season with his first outing coming in game three of the opening SEC series on the road at Ole Miss. Allowing five earned runs while recording just one out against the Rebels in a 19-11 loss in Oxford, the left-hander will have the opportunity to make amends on Tuesday when the No. 12 seed Tigers face off against 5-seed Ole Miss in the opening round of the SEC Tournament at Hoover. The first pitch is scheduled to start sometime around 8 p.m. CDT.