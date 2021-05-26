Is Solo 2 happening? Will there be a Solo: A Star Wars Story sequel?
In May 2018, Lucasfilm expanded the Star Wars cinematic universe with the highly anticipated Han Solo prequel film Solo: A Star Wars Story. The film introduced viewers to a young Han Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich, in an adventure film that followed Han on an unforgettable adventure that provided insights into just how he first met his future co-pilot Chewbacca (Alden Ehrenreich) and first crossed paths with Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover).dorksideoftheforce.com