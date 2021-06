Fresquez Cos. continues to recruit for its affiliated food service businesses, and has plans for another hiring event on Saturday. Tamara Gandara, the director of human resources for Fresquez Cos., said company representatives will be at the Village Inn at 1741 Rio Rancho Blvd. SE in Rio Rancho from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. As part of the effort, the company is offering a $500 sign-on bonus, according to a flier advertising the effort.