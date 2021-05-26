Cancel
Greenville, NC

Truliant to open hub office in Upstate SC in 2022

By Trajan Warren
Triad Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Truliant has purchased a three-story building located at 110 W. North Street in downtown Greenville and is in the process of renovating the building.

Winston-salem, NC
The Triad Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Business
Liens & bankruptcies Leads - May 28, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
Top of the List: Largest Triad Employers

This week, Triad Business Journal features the region's largest employers, ranked by number of full-time Triad employees. The full List is available to subscribers only. Don't subscribe? Sign up today. In addition to the weekly print edition, our subscribers can view the entire List online. Are you on The List?...
People in the news

People in the news

McGrath named Uptown’s events, branding director. Uptown Greenville has named Courtnee McGrath as the new events and branding director, dedicated to the revitalization of Greenville’s central business district. McGrath has been with Uptown Greenville since 2019 serving as an intern and, most recently, as event manager. The COVID-19 pandemic shifted...
Restaurantswunc.org

NC, SC Restaurants Raise Wages, Offer Incentives Amid Worker Shortage

Restaurants across the Carolinas are struggling to find workers even as demand rebounds from a pandemic slowdown. The labor shortage has been persisting despite many restaurants boosting pay and offering financial incentives to potential workers. In North Carolina, restaurants are down about 70,000 workers — or about 17% of the...
Greenville, NCpittcc.edu

College Signs Service Agreement with AMEXCAN, Inc.

WINTERVILLE—Pitt Community College and the Association of Mexicans in North Carolina, Inc., (AMEXCAN) are partnering to increase and improve educational and life enrichment opportunities for the local Hispanic/Latino community. On April 30, PCC President Lawrence Rouse and AMEXCAN Executive Director Juvencio Rocha-Peralta signed a memorandum of understanding calling for Pitt...
Greenville, NCWITN

More N.C. gas stations receiving supply

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Colonial Pipeline resumed normal operations on Wednesday and as stations across the Southeast wait for supply, some gas stations in Eastern North Carolina are receiving shipment, although limited. Lines at some gas stations in Greenville improved on Sunday. GasBuddy reported as of Sunday evening, 58% of...
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
Charlotte, NCmassachusettsnewswire.com

N.C. Nonprofit, The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund for their 2021 Arts & Culture Grant. The grant was announced at the annual meeting of the Women’s Impact Fund which was held virtually on May 10, 2021. Grants were awarded to five local non-profits in the areas of Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Health, and Human Services.
Public HealthWRAL

Cooper: Office-return advice coming as NC virus mandates end

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that his administration is acting prudently before recommending when and how state employees should return to their offices, after doing away with most COVID-19 face covering and capacity mandates last week. Speaking to reporters at a bill-signing ceremony, Cooper again...
EducationThe Mountaineer

Pension-spiking bill to be considered by North Carolina House

(The Center Square) – The North Carolina House will consider a bill that could protect taxpayers from pension-spiking costs. Senate Bill 668 temporarily stops local boards of education from suing the state for its retirement benefit cap and authorizes additional payment options for the liabilities under the cap. Pension spiking...
Raleigh, NCNew Haven Register

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Supporters of children and adults with autism said legislation signed into law on Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper creating a licensing process for treatment specialists should expand services and rein in their costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed at an outdoor Executive Mansion ceremony says...