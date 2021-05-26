NAHB: New Home Sales Soften in April with Growing Housing Affordability Concerns
Rising building materials costs and low inventory have caused new home sales prices to jump 20 percent on a year-over-year basis, harming housing affordability and driving down the pace of new home sales. Sales of newly built, single-family homes fell 5.9 percent following a significant downward revision of the March estimate, to an 863,000 seasonally adjusted annual rate, according to newly released data by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau.bdmag.com